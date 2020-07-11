BC health concerns push Bombers ‘home’ games to Kzoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Bombers baseball team is moving to Kalamazoo — at least for now.

The team said city of Battle Creek and Calhoun County authorities are worried about holding games at the Bombers’ home field — C.O. Brown Stadium — during the coronavirus pandemic.

After some back-and-forth earlier this week, Kalamazoo and the Kalamazoo County Health Department gave the OK for games to be played at Homer Stryker Field, home to amateur Northwoods League team the Growlers.

“Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to receive the thumbs up from the City of Battle Creek and Calhoun to host games at C.O. Brown Stadium. We love playing in front of the community of Battle Creek and this is another instance where the fans are the ones who have to suffer from the decisions of others,” Bombers General Manager Tyler Shore said in a Friday statement.

The Bombers’ first ‘home’ game at Homer Stryker is July 17 versus the Growlers.