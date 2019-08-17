Battle at Berlin 251 is a draw for drivers and fans

MARNE, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you have a ten-hour drive to the race like Bubba Pollard or you grew up in Berlin Raceway’s backyard like Johnny Vandoorn, all drivers still share one thing in common come Saturday night.

“There’s so many different lines you can run,” Pollard said. “There’s so much going on in the race track. It’s not a follow the leader type of place.”

Pollard drove from Atlanta for Saturday night’s Battle at Berlin 251. It’s the biggest race of the year at the popular short track in West Michigan.

Vandoorn hopes to put on a show for family and friends who will take up a large part of the crowd rooting on a field of nearly 40 cars with drivers from across the country and even those coming from Canada too.

“For me, this is my home track,” Vandoorn, originally from Coopersville, said. “To be able to come out here and race for $20,000 to win and 251 laps just hammer down and hopefully we’re there at the end.”

Racers prepare for Battle at Berlin 251 in Marne.

Without getting too technical on the wide array of talent that will be circling the track Saturday night, the field is as good as it gets for short track racing across the country.

But you don’t have to be a racing fan to enjoy the experience.

“This facility, Berlin Raceway, is a first-class facility,” Vandoorn added. “Not everyone gets to race at such a nice facility as we have here right in our backyard in West Michigan. From the grandstands, concessions, to the racing itself, the pits, management, it’s just a first-class race track to be able to race at.”

Gates open at 1:00 p.m. Racing begins at 6:30 p.m.

