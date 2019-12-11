Basketball game supports principal with cancer

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — The communities of Lowell and Forest Hills Eastern came together on the opening night of boys high school basketball to help support Tim Hollern.

Hollern is battling colon cancer. He is an assistant principal with Forest Hills Eastern but he, his wife and three children live in Lowell and attend school there.

Hollern addressed the crowd in between the girls and boys varsity games.

As for the games, the Lowell girls basketball team took the opener, winning 36-23. The Forest Hills Eastern boys team was victorious in the nightcap by a 71-41 score.

Other games our WOOD TV8 cameras were at included Forest Hills Northern against East Kentwood and South Christian against Godwin Heights.