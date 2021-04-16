A’s pound Tigers, back Manaea’s 1st victory of season

Oakland Athletics’ Matt Chapman hits a two-run double in front of Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Piscotty and Matt Olson homered to back Sean Manaea’s first victory of the season, and the Oakland Athletics won their fifth straight game by beating the Detroit Tigers 8-4.

Piscotty connected in the third inning off Tarik Skubal, and Olson went deep in the fifth. Elvis Andrus added a sacrifice fly as Manaea received plenty of support. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter over six strong innings.

The left-hander allowed two runs on five hits and has a nine-game winning streak against AL Central teams dating to a victory over Cleveland in August 2016.