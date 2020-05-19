As budget cuts loom, CMU discontinues men’s track & field

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Central Michigan University is eliminating its men’s indoor and outdoor track and field programs due to the COVID-19 crisis, the university’s athletic director says.

In the Tuesday announcement, CMU athletic director Michael Alford said the university is facing a new financial reality because of the pandemic, including university-wide budget cuts.

“We did not make this decision lightly, but we are facing a new financial reality due to enrollment challenges and now COVID-19,” Alford said. “Hundreds of students have participated in this longstanding, successful program at Central Michigan, and we know this will impact them — and supporters of this program — greatly.”

The decision to discontinue the program, which is effective immediately, will impact 36 student athletes and will eliminate two full-time assistant positions. The university expects to save more than $625,000 in the long term.

Current scholarships will be honored, according to the school.

