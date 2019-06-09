Area golfers shine at MHSAA state tournament

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Brad Smithson shot a three under throughout the two-day MHSAA Division 2 Golf State Finals to claim the individual state title Saturday.

Smithson, a senior at Forest Hills Eastern, is committed to play golf at Michigan State University next year.

Forest Hills Northern claimed the top spot in Division 2. Other teams from West Michigan finishing in the top 10 in Division 2 were Forest Hills Eastern (2), Gull Lake (4), Wayland Union (5), Byron Center (6), Spring Lake (7), and East Grand Rapids (9).

NorthPointe Christian earned the Division 3 team state championship with a score of 624. West Catholic (5) and South Christian (8) were the other West Michigan schools to finish in the top 10.

Kalamazoo Hackett earned the Division 4 team state championship with a score of 652. Kalamazoo Christian (9) was the only other area school to finish in the top 10.

Rockford was the highest placing team in the area in Division 1 competition. The Rams finished third, 15 strokes behind first-place Lake Orion. Kevin Healy carded a 149 to lead Rockford. Caledonia finished 10th in Division 1.