NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev have begun their match to determine the U.S. Open men’s champion.

Their meeting Sunday is a rematch of the 2021 final in Flushing Meadows. Medvedev won that day for his lone Grand Slam title, denying Djokovic what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969.

Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, has gone on to win two more major titles this year, at the Australian Open and French Open, to raise his career total to 23. That is the most Grand Slam singles titles in men’s tennis history and ties Serena Williams for the most in the professional era, dating to 1968.

The match is being played with the roof closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium because of the potential for more bad weather.

