Alan Haller to be next Michigan State athletic director

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s current deputy athletic director Alan Haller will take over for Bill Beekman as the new head of the athletic department, WLNS, WOOD TV8’s Lansing sister station, has confirmed.

Haller initially joined the Michigan State athletic department in 2010 as an associate athletic director. In 2015, he was promoted to senior associate athletic director. He added chief of staff to his title in 2017.

He also played a big role in the hiring of former football coach Mark Dantonio and current coach Mel Tucker.

Haller went to high school Lansing Sexton High School. He played football for Michigan State from 1988 to 1991 for coach George Perles and was drafted in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has a bachelor degree from Michigan State in criminal justice and a master’s degree in human resources from Central Michigan.

Haller had a large vocal support from alumni and former players.

Michigan State is expected to officially announce Haller as the new athletic director sometime this week.

Beekman left the AD office to become Michigan State’s vice president for strategic initiatives.