Two michgan Panthers won player of the week honors for their game against the Philadelphia Stars. (Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The celebrations continue for the Michigan Panthers.

After Sunday’s thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Stars, two Panthers were named player of the week recipients for their play in the win.

Marcus Simms was declared the Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance where he tallied 167 kickoff return yards on just four returns. He also blocked the punt that resulted in a touchdown and was the catalyst behind the comeback.

For the fourth time this season, linebacker Frank Ginda was named the Defensive Player of the Week for another monster stat line which saw him tally 12 tackles and one pass breakup. Ginda still leads the entire USFL in tackles by a wide margin with 104. He’s also tied for second with three interceptions.

The weekly awards are handed out after every single week in the USFL for top defensive, offensive and special teams players. There were 31 total awarded this season, with nine being given to Panther players.

Simms and Ginda look to continue the run for the Panthers in the North Division Championship game on Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.