GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite the season not ending the way the Michigan Panthers would have liked it, there is still a lot to be proud of, especially on the defensive side.

After capturing four USFL Defensive Player of the Week honors this season, linebacker Frank Ginda was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Alongside teammate Breeland Speaks, Michigan players took home six of the 10 total weekly awards during the season.

Houston Gamblers’ running back Mark Thompson was also announced as the USFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Ginda racked up a league-leading 104 tackles, three interceptions and a sack during a season that saw the Panthers go from the bottom of the USFL to an overtime period away from playing in the championship game.

“All I can say… LOOK AT GOD,” Ginda said on Twitter after hearing the news.

Ginda’s biggest game this season came in Week 6, when he tied the modern USFL record for most tackles in a game with 18.

He and Speaks were also named to the All-USFL Team last week.