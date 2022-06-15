PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As some of the best golfers gather at Blythefield Country Club for the Meijer LPGA Classic, one golfer didn’t have to travel too far to compete.

It’s pretty clear from her bag where she’s from.

Liz Nagel’s golf bag.

Liz Nagel’s golf bag.

“Nothing but pride. I wish I had more Michigan State gear to wear,” Liz Nagel said. “Hopefully, we have plenty of ‘go greens’ coming from the gallery so I can yell back, ‘go white!'”

Nagel, a native of Dewitt, has made the trip out to Grand Rapids often and knows the course and area well. Nagel had her thyroid removed after a bout with thyroid cancer, a battle that gave her an appreciation for the sport.

Liz Nagel is competing in the Meijer LPGA Classic this weekend.

“Every day we were texting, and I was like, ‘How many days until I can get back? How many more days until I feel myself again and can just go play golf like normal again?'” she said. “You got to appreciate what you have, every day you do have.”

Now she has a golden opportunity to make a name for herself and to do it in front of her friends and family.

“My phone was just in my pocket buzzing for tickets,” she said. “I want to string together a good tournament and this is a great place to do it.”

Nagel tees off from Blythefield at 9:16 a.m. Thursday.