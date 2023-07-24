GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Golf Digest recently released its newest list of the top 100 public golf courses in the United States.

Nine Michigan golf courses made the list, two of which were part of the Wood TV8 Dream 18 last summer.

Tullymore in Stanwood was voted 73rd best course in the country while Harbor Shores of Benton Harbor was ranked 90th.

Other Michigan golf courses to make the list include Arcadia Bluffs’ Bluffs Course at 14th and its South Course at 53rd. Both loops courses at Forest Dunes in Roscommon, Greywalls in Marquette and Belvedere Golf Club in Charlevoix also made the rankings.

The list of top courses in Michigan also includes American Dunes’ 21 best in the Mitten State, while Pilgrim’s Run in Pierson, which celebrated it’s 25-year anniversary, was ranked No. 31 in Michigan. Stoatin Brae in Augusta was named No. 34.

With nationally-ranked courses all across Michigan, you don’t have to leave the state to play great golf.