4 W.MI girls soccer teams claim regional titles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four more West Michigan girls high school soccer teams claimed regional titles Friday night.
In Division 2, Forest Hills Northern defeated Spring Lake 3-2.
Also in Division 2, Marshall defeated Gull Lake in a shootout 2-1.
In Division 3, South Christian nipped Allegan in a shootout, winning 5-4.
In Division 4, Kalamazoo Christian defeated Holland Black River 6-0.
