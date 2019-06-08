Sports

4 W.MI girls soccer teams claim regional titles

By:

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 05:14 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:14 PM EDT

4 W.MI girls soccer teams claim regional titles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four more West Michigan girls high school soccer teams claimed regional titles Friday night.

==Watch highlights above.==

In Division 2, Forest Hills Northern defeated Spring Lake 3-2.

Also in Division 2, Marshall defeated Gull Lake in a shootout 2-1.  

In Division 3,  South Christian nipped Allegan in a shootout, winning 5-4.

In Division 4, Kalamazoo Christian defeated Holland Black River 6-0. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries