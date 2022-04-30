GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State has three other Spartans picked in the draft following running back Kenneth Walker in the first round.

Offensive tackle AJ Arcuri is going to the Rams as a seventh-round pick. Connor Heyward was picked in the sixth round, and will head to Pittsburgh, where he’ll be reunited with his brother, Cam, who also plays for the Steelers.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor was also taken in the sixth round to the Minnesota Vikings, after finishing his three-year career with the Spartans with more than 14-hundred yards, and 12 touchdowns.

“This week has been kind of long, but once I got that call, everything changed,” said Nailor. “It was nothing but happiness and tears going around. It’s just, try to come in, make plays whenever the team needs me, just do whatever the coaches ask me. I’m going do it to 110%.”