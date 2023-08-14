GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the NFL preseason continues, three more former Michigan Panthers have landed on rosters hoping to make the final cut.

Last week, three more Panthers were signed to NFL teams: defensive end Breeland Speaks joined the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback EJ Perry was picked up by the Houston Texans and USFL Defensive Player of the Year Frank Ginda signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Speaks led the USFL last season in sacks and was a multi-time Defensive Player of the Week winner. He finished the year with nine sacks and 53 total tackles. He looks to be another big piece to an already stacked 49ers defense.

Perry took over as the Panthers’ starting quarterback in the final game of the regular season and the team’s first playoff game in the new rendition of the league. He made several big plays, including a 72-yard touchdown and a 55-yard touchdown in the final game of the year.

Ginda was as dominant as anyone else in the USFL last season, ultimately claiming the honor of the league’s top defensive player. He racked up 104 tackles, three interceptions and one sack. The Falcons’ defense ranked in the bottom half of the NFL last year and will likely enjoy having the playmaker on their side.

These signees make up seven total former Panthers who have joined the NFL. Trey Quinn, Levi Bell, Josh Butler and Kaden Davis all signed late last month.

NFL teams have just a few weeks left before rosters must be trimmed down to just 53 players. If USFL players are cut, they are allowed to rejoin their former teams in the spring football league.