GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As NFL teams get set for training camp next month, players from the United States Football League are getting their chance to make the final roster.

Three former Michigan Panthers players have been signed to NFL teams ahead of the preseason: Edge rusher Levi Bell was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks, cornerback Josh Butler was signed by the Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver Kaden Davis will join the Arizona Cardinals.

All three players had significant roles on the Panthers in a season where the team went to the playoffs and narrowly made it to the USFL Championship game.

Bell was one of the defensive standouts for Michigan last season, racking up four sacks and 17 tackles while giving constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Butler, a former Michigan State Spartan as well, was a shutdown corner for the Panthers in 2023 and still managed to tally 29 tackles.

Davis had just eight catches for 83 yards last season but was a vital part of the kick and punt return game for Michigan.

The three Panthers join USFL MVP and two-time champion Alex McGough and several other USFL players who were picked up by the NFL following the end of the season.

If the players are cut from the NFL rosters before the start of the regular season, they will have the option to return to their former USFL squads.