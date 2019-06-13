2018 Meijer Classic champ ‘comfortable, excited’

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The defending champion of the Meijer LPGA Classic is ready to make a run to win it again.

So Yeon Ryu shot 21 under par last year to win the tournament. When she returned this week, she found the road into Blythefield County Club in Belmont had been renamed after her.

“I feel like I own this place, like I can have a good game at this golf course and I just feel like everyone here just feels like my friends from home,” she said. “So I feel very comfortable to come here and I am very excited.”

Ryu previously donated a third of her winnings from last year’s tournament to Meijer’s Simply Give, which the Classic benefits and which supports Midwest food pantries.

Tournament play begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

