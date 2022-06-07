GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Life after high school goes by fast — especially for Evan Shotko.

Like most 19-year-olds, Evan doesn’t have his own place yet. But he does have his own business.

“I always knew that this is what I wanted to do, this is about all I’m good at,” he said.

He’s the owner of Shotko Motorsports, which fine tunes customer’s cars for race day — including his own.

“I really started working on people’s cars to pay for racing, so I did that throughout school because racing is expensive. Now that I graduated, I was able to take it to the next level and do it for a living,” said Shotko.

He only has one part time employee but gets plenty of help from drivers who taught him everything.

“My dad used to race; my grandpa used to race. Racing family. So, I’ve been able to learn a lot there, but both of my parents are also business owners, so I learn from them in both aspects.

Racing isn’t the only thing in Evan’s blood — his father, three-time track champion Billly Shotko, says entrepreneurship is too.

“He’s always been a bit of an entrepreneur, my wife and I both are, and he wanted to be on his own, his own boss. We’re proud of him.”

With his family’s help, business is booming. But it’s going almost too well.

“From the moment I wake up to the moment that I go to bed it’s either on the phone, I’m here, ordering parts, doing something with racing, my own car or the business. It’s racing sunup to sundown.”

But he couldn’t have it any other way.

“There are plenty of days where I hate my job. But there are days where I can sit back and look and it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty much anybody’s dream to be doing what I’m doing.”

There’s no finish line for Shotko Motorsports — Evan’s enjoying the ride.

“As long as my business grows and I can support my family and hopefully one day my kids can race their stuff, I can be happy.”

And that’s all his pit crew of loved ones want for him.

“I raced for a long time, 20 some years, and everybody asks me ‘do you miss it?’ I think I would miss it, but being with him and doing this stuff? I enjoy it as much, if not more.”