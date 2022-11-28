Sparkle Winter Getaway Contest

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
42°
Grand Rapids
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Michigan
National
Nexstar Media Wire
Politics from The Hill
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Automotive News
Top Stories
Holland DPS K-9 dies due to illness
Top Stories
1 arrested after chase in Springfield
Gallery
Top Stories
Man wanted in murder of Grand Rapids mother
Rosa Parks Circle not open, reassessing Wednesday
Meijer focused on environmental sustainability
Video
12-year-old calls 911 on dad’s reckless driving
Video
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
School Closing Emails
School Closing Predictions
Power Outages
Alerts
Enter Snowfall Prediction Contest
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Storm Team 8 weather app
Weather Warn Emails
Top Stories
Summary of 2022 Tropical Storms and Hurricanes
Top Stories
The Famous Michigan/Ohio State “Blizzard Bowl” of …
Trip to Frankenmuth
Activity on the Lake
The Thanksgiving Dandelion
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Football Frenzy
Football Frenzy Scores
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
The Big Game
High School Preps
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Top Stories
Tim Lester out as WMU football head coach
Top Stories
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to win over Pistons
U-M women beat Baylor for Gulf Coast Showcase title
Tyson Walker helps No. 12 MSU top Portland
Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia
Watch
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Virtual Home Show
Nominate a remarkable woman in West Michigan
Top Stories
Tinsel, Treats & Trolleys in Ada this Friday night
Video
Top Stories
Fire safety tips for this holiday season
Video
Top Stories
How AARP is helping local veterans
Video
Clark offers many senior living options
Video
How you can help the Salvation Army this winter
Video
Corewell Health has resources for new parents
Video
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Student of the Week
Pets of the Week
Community Calendar
Angel Tree
Top Stories
Student gives Make-A-Wish child chance to shine
Video
Top Stories
Close Cut Conversation: Men take action on health
Video
Top Stories
GR senior one of top distance runners in nation
Video
Aquinas adds two new board members with robust community …
Student’s humility is as strong as his grades
Video
How does environment affect generational health?
Video
ABC 4
ABC
Jordan
Maranda
Guides
Jobs
Work For Us
Job Connect
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Please enter a search term.
Sparkle Winter Getaway Contest