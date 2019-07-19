Severe Storm Threat

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for today (Fri.). There is an Enhanced Outlook (in orange on the map) across Minnesota, Wisconsin and a part of the U.P. Surrounding the Enhanced Risk is a Slight Risk Area that includes much of Lower Michigan. SPC says: “

...the resulting environment is very favorable for severe thunderstorms. Large-scale forcing for ascent will be negligible but convergence near a weak surface low expected to centered be near the southern SD/MN border this afternoon, and a warm front extending east from the low, will provide the impetus for convective initiation. Once initiation occurs, strong updrafts are expected to develop rapidly, with an attendant threat for all severe hazards including very large hail and tornadoes. Generation of strong cold pools are expected to result in quick upscale growth into a convective line. Strength of the vertical shear suggests the potential for a well-organized and intense convective line capable of significant wind gusts exists. Higher wind probabilities may be needed in subsequent forecasts if confidence in the development and location of a well-organized convective line increases." Below is the tornado probability map:

Probabililty of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point

The greatest threat for tornadoes will be across Minnesota and NW Wisconsin with just a 2% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point generally north of I-96.

Probability of a severe hail report within 25 miles of a given point

Here’s the percent chance of a severe hail report (1″ in diameter or greater) within 25 miles of a given point. Again, the highest probably in MN and northwest WI.

Probability of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point Fri. 7 19 19

This is the percent chance of a severe wind report (58 mph and over) Friday/Friday night . The highest probability is in MN, WI, and the southern U.P. While not the highest threat area, there is a significant 15% outlookk area (in yellow on the map) for much of Lower Michigan…again generally north of I-96.

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Sat. 7 20 19

Here’s the severe weather outlook area for Sat. 7/20. There is a Marginal Risk Area from SE Nebraska and far N. Kansas to Lower Michigan. SPC says: “…it seems some of the early day activity may continue into parts of the central Great Lakes with other development occurring during the afternoon in the vicinity of the front farther west in IA. Isolated damaging gusts/hail are the primary risks with the stronger storms.”

This is the Day3 (Sunday) Risk Area from the Storm Prediction Center. There is a Marginal Risk of a severe t-storm from SE KS and NE OK to far NW NY. In Michigan, it's generally south of a line from Benton Harbor to just north of Port Huron. Again, the primary threat is isolated wind damage.

Excessive Heat Warning for Fri. and Sat.

We also have the Excessive Heat Warning for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia and Clinton Counties to the south and a Heat Advisory for Muskegon, Newaygo and Montcalm Counties to the north for both today (Fri.) and Saturday. It was be a touch cooler near Lake Michigan. Cloud cover may keep some areas below Heat Advisory criteria…but upper 80s to low 90s and high humidity will make it uncomfortable.

Waves washing over the breakwater at Grand Haven on Thursday

This picture was taken by my daughter #2 Thurs. evening at Grand Haven. The high water level has moderate waves crashing over the breakwater. The windward side of the breakwaters can develop dangerous currents on breezy days. The wind pushes the water toward the pier (it’s actually a breakwater…piers allow water to go underneath them…breakwaters do not). There are Small Craft Advisories from Holland north. There is a Beach Hazards Statement in effect for today. There is also an Air Quality Alert for today (Fri.) for Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties.