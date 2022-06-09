Best gifts for new dads

One of the most memorable and fulfilling times in a man’s life is undoubtedly when he becomes a father. During this time, there’s plenty of anxiety and there are many sleepless nights. However, most importantly, joy is abundant. Celebrating this special time with a gift a first-time dad will appreciate is a great way to honor his first Father’s Day.

When shopping for a thoughtful gift for the new dad in your life, it’s best to start by deciding what impression you want to make. Whether you want to make his life a bit easier and more comfortable or give him a keepsake he’ll cherish, the right gift will celebrate his new parental status.

How to find the perfect gift for a first-time dad

If you aren’t quite sure what to buy for Father’s Day for your favorite first-time dad, considering items from categories that are useful to new parents will help you decide.

Practical gifts that help out with baby

A practical gift will come in handy in a dad’s daily parenting duties. While strollers, car seats, bassinets and other common baby must-haves are often given at baby showers, most dads can use items like a diaper bag, a parenting guide that’s focused on fathers or a hands-free baby carrier.

Gifts that simplify a dad’s day

Just like first-time moms, first-time dads are busy. Gifts that simplify household tasks, such as cooking and cleaning, are always welcomed by new parents with full schedules to keep.

Essential first-time dad tech gifts

From baby monitors to smart speakers, tech gifts are good options for new dads. The right one will come in handy in his daily activities or allow him to easily enjoy his favorite entertainment while in dad mode.

Gifts that help dad relieve stress

Having a new baby is wonderful, but it can also invoke stress. A gift that eases stress, such as a massager, will help Dad relax and refocus.

Keepsake gifts that dad will treasure

A heartfelt gift is always a good option for this momentous time in a man’s life. Items that can be personalized, express special sentiments or showcase baby memorabilia are readily available as Father’s Day approaches.

Best thoughtful Father’s Day gifts for first-time dads

Top practical gift for first-time dads

Infantino Flip 4-in-1 Baby Carrier

What you need to know: If you are looking for a practical gift that a dad will find useful when carrying his new baby, the Infantino carrier is an affordable and versatile option.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly baby carrier offers four different positions that make it easy for Dad to keep his hands free while carrying his little one. He’ll also love how simple it is to toss in the washing machine for quick cleaning.

What you should consider: The shoulder padding isn’t very thick. Care must be taken to adjust the fit around a baby’s legs so that it’s not too tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top practical gift for first-time dads for the money

“Be Prepared: A Practical Handbook for New Dads”

What you need to know: Although it’s not a new read, this is a lighthearted book that includes timeless tips for new dads.

What you’ll love: Easy and fun to read, this book offers useful advice that’s relatable for new dads.

What you should consider: The publication date is 2004, so portions of it are outdated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gift to make a first-time dad’s life easier

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max

What you need to know: If you know a dad that would love a vacuum that doesn’t interfere with his parenting duties, this feature-packed model is a good choice.

What you’ll love: Dad can focus on being a parent and let his vacuum do the work when he owns one that’s powered by robotic technology. Reliable suction, reasonably quiet operation and app connectivity are included in this model’s feature set.

What you should consider: This model is one of the most costly options the brand has to offer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gift to make a first-time dad’s life easier for the money

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker

What you need to know: Any busy dad will appreciate the simplicity of this speedy, dual-sided breakfast sandwich maker.

What you’ll love: This sandwich maker stands out for having the capacity to make two sandwiches at once. It can make delicious breakfast sandwiches in as few as five minutes.

What you should consider: Any meat on sandwiches must be precooked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top tech gift for first-time dads

Infant Optix DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor

What you need to know: This is a feature-packed monitor that provides peace of mind for first-time parents.

What you’ll love: With multiple lens options, long battery life and two-way talk, this award-winning video monitor makes it easy to keep a watchful eye on a newborn.

What you should consider: The price of this model falls on the higher end of the spectrum.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby and Amazon

Top tech gift for first-time dads for the money

Echo Dot 4th Generation Smart Speaker

What you need to know: This smart speaker is ideal for tech-loving dads that like the idea of hands-free voice control while holding their new baby.

What you’ll love: Thanks to built-in Alexa, Dad can enjoy his favorite music, check on the weather and catch up on the latest headlines with simple voice commands. The updated model offers excellent sound and an attractive design.

What you should consider: Rarely, faulty models had issues recognizing voice commands.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Top tension-relieving gift for first-time dads

Therabody Theragun Pro

What you need to know: If you want to spoil the first-time dad in your life with a present that he’ll use for some much-deserved stress relief, the Theragun Pro is the ultimate gift.

What you’ll love: The percussive therapy that Theragun delivers is exactly what a new dad needs to ease tense muscles. The Pro model has multiple speeds, Bluetooth connectivity and a collection of attachments.

What you should consider: This model is a pricey option.

Where to buy: Sold by Therabody, Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top tension-relieving gift for first-time dads for the money

Sharper Image Acupressure Shiatsu Foot Massager

What you need to know: New dads are often on their feet, so a foot massager is a gift that will help him relax and unwind.

What you’ll love: In addition to Shiatsu massaging action, this multifunctional model provides heat, compression and acupressure for complete foot relaxation.

What you should consider: There’s a bit of a learning curve to understanding the multiple settings.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Top keepsake gift for first-time dads

Dear Dad Engraved Photo Cube

What you need to know: This photo cube provides a fun way for dads to show off baby pictures.

What you’ll love: This unique gift can be personalized with a touching message. It can hold four photos.

What you should consider: Although the design is appealing, the price is somewhat high for a picture frame.

Where to buy: Sold by 1800flowers.com

Top keepsake gift for first-time dads for the money

Baby Mushroom Baby Handprint and Footprint Keepsake Kit

What you need to know: By capturing a baby’s handprint and footprint, this gift will give any first-time dad a lasting treasure of this special time in his life.

What you’ll love: This keepsake gift features a frame to showcase a baby’s clay handprint and footprint along with two special photos. The clay is simple to use and safe for babies.

What you should consider: Although rare, a few customers complained about broken frames upon arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.