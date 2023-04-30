What are the best graduation gifts for travel lovers?

With high school and college graduations quickly approaching, it’s time to start thinking about the perfect gift. Gift-giving is notorious for being difficult or complicated. However, if the recipient can talk about nothing other than embarking on their next adventure, the gift options are endless. So, whether it’s a short vacation to a bucket-list location or they’re jetting off to begin their career, show the future traveler you care with a meaningful graduation gift.

Types of travel gifts

Record: Don't let your graduate go off on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure without a way to record their trip. While smartphones are equipped with high-tech cameras, some may prefer an instant film camera to leave mementos behind, a GoPro for an extreme adventure or a DSLR camera to capture spectacular sightings. Don't forget about a travel journal or portable map to document daily travel plans.

Just in case: While items designed to take care of accidents aren't the most exciting gifts, your soon-to-be grad will be thankful if they need to use them. For instance, a first aid kit complete with motion sickness medicine, bandages, allergy medicine, and scissors are some ideas. A mini sewing kit or portable umbrella can also come in handy.

Best travel graduation gifts

Ceptics World Travel Adapter Kit

Don’t get caught in another country without a way to charge your electronics. This travel adaptor plug comes with six types of international adaptors compatible with outlets in North America, the United Kingdom, most of Europe, Australia, Japan, parts of Africa, the Middle East, Asia, China and more.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 Smart Watch

Keep your hands free while traveling, thanks to this smartwatch. It’s packed with advanced sensors to monitor your health and sleep, as well as an Emergency SOS button for safety. Plus, it lets you pay right from the watch and keep your valuables at home.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Portable Luggage Weight Scale

There’s no way of knowing if you’ll have access to a scale, and you don’t want to get upcharged for an overweight bag while trying to get on an airplane. This compact luggage scale switches between pounds and kilograms and reads up to 110 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera

With this instant camera, you don’t have to wait until you get home to reminisce about your traveling adventures. It’s designed with a selfie mirror and a one-touch selfie mode for solo trips or capturing the whole crew. Plus, the built-in automatic exposure captures perfect pictures every time.

Sold by Amazon

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Carry-On Luggage

This 2-inch carry-on luggage is designed to meet requirements for United, Delta, Southwest, American and Allegiant. It has four multidirectional spinner wheels that make it effortless to run through the airport to catch your next flight. As a bonus, a 10-year warranty covers defects.

Sold by Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700

Whether you’re trying to get work done on a noisy train or want to listen to a movie without distractions, these noise-canceling headphones will give you peace and quiet with 80 hours of battery life. The swivel folding design also makes them convenient for travel.

Sold by Amazon

MudGear Premium Compression Socks

Compression socks can help improve circulation and reduce muscle inflammation that occurs from sitting for long periods, change in elevation and lots of walking. Since these socks are designed for extreme activity, they’re highly durable, offer more compression and feature moisture-wicking properties.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Airtag

With an Apple Airtag, you can keep track of your luggage, even if it ends up on the other side of the world. After effortlessly setting it up on your iPhone or iPad, you can also put it into lost mode to be automatically notified when it’s detected.

Sold by Amazon

Veken 6-Set Packing Cubes

Packing cubes keep all your belongings organized in your luggage, so there’s no need to worry about your bag being mishandled. This set comes with six cubes in various sizes for shoes, garments or toiletries. Plus, the waterproof fabric protects your items from getting wet.

Sold by Amazon

Anker 521 Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger

You never want to be stranded because your phone and other devices run out of battery. Whether you’re using the GPS, calling a taxi, taking pictures or checking into an Airbnb, this portable charger will keep your devices charged and ready for any adventure.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Protect your travel documents with a passport wallet that comes in 10 fun colors.

This portable door lock secures your hotel room, rental property or apartment door to give you peace of mind.

You can organize your itinerary, fill in the map and document your adventures in the Clever Fox Travel Journal.

