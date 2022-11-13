“The Mandalorian” has sparked a massive wave of obsession with its cute baby Yoda character, so it’s no wonder why so many are searching for the best baby Yoda toys available. Depending on what you’re looking for in a toy, several baby Yoda toys exist to keep you, your child, your friend or otherwise entertained for years to come.

Though a wide range of baby Yoda toys exists, this Animatronic Baby Yoda toy is a fan favorite, according to buyers, offering an extremely interactive toy for kids of all ages to enjoy.

What to know before you buy a baby Yoda toy

Age range

First and foremost, it’s essential to consider what age range your child or the recipient of this baby Yoda toy will be, as this will determine what kinds of toys they may like and which are safest.

Preferred type of toy

The best baby Yoda toys will ultimately be the ones you or your child like the best. As such, it’s critical to know what type of toys may be the most fun for the recipient of this baby Yoda toy, since that will determine how they end up liking it anyway. For example, if someone likes puzzles, a baby Yoda puzzle could be the best choice, while those that like building LEGOs should probably go with a LEGO version of baby Yoda.

Budget

Toys today come in a wide range of prices, but it’s worth considering your budget before you decide to make a purchase. Budget-friendly buyers will be glad to know that they can find several cheap baby Yoda toys online in simple doll or plush designs. If the price doesn’t matter to you, you can get baby Yoda toys with a wide range of features and fun entertainment.

What to look for in a quality baby Yoda toy

Material

The preferred material of a baby Yoda toy will help you narrow down your options. While plush toys are perfect and safe for young kids to play with, older kids and adults may enjoy more interactive toys made from hard plastics, like LEGOs or plastic replicas.

Size

The size of a baby Yoda toy is another determining factor in which toy is best. If you’re looking for something small to fit on a keychain, for instance, you’re probably going to want to avoid LEGOs, plush toys or other “life-size” replicas of “The Child.” However, if your child is young and may be at risk of swallowing small pieces, then a large plush toy or interactive doll may be a safer bet for them.

Features

One of the biggest factors affecting baby Yoda toys is the simple features they offer. While some decorative baby Yoda toys and plush baby Yodas may not have any added features, others may include sounds, gestures, or the ability to pose them, among many others still.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby Yoda toy

In general, you can expect to spend $10-$80 on a baby Yoda toy, with a few models costing more or less than that price range.

Baby Yoda toy FAQ

When are baby Yoda toys coming out?

A. Now that the first “Mandalorian” season has been out for some time, baby Yoda toys have become widely available online and at Disney stores across North America.

Where can you find baby Yoda toys?

A. You can find a few favorite hand-picked baby Yoda toys below, or you can find a much wider range of toys from “The Mandalorian” by searching online through Amazon or Disney.

What’s the best baby Yoda toy to buy?

Top baby Yoda toy

Star Wars Mandalorian The Child Animatronic Baby Yoda Toy

What you need to know: This animatronic baby Yoda toy offers over 25 different sound and movement combinations, and its realistic design makes it a blast for fans of all ages.

What you’ll love: Not only is this particular baby Yoda toy super interactive, but it also offers a wide enough bank of sounds and words to keep anyone entertained for years to come. The polar fleece robe is also realistic, and this is one of the few baby Yoda toys that includes the necklace the character wears.

What you should consider: Despite being as realistic and fun as it is, many users found this model quite a bit more expensive than what they were planning to pay.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby Yoda toys for the money

Star Wars Mandalorian The Child Stuffed Grogu Plush Baby Yoda Toy

What you need to know: This plush baby Yoda toy was selected as the Toy of the Year. Its affordability makes it more accessible than other toys while offering a super soft plush baby Yoda replica with a detailed plastic head.

What you’ll love: On top of being less than half the price of some other baby Yoda toys, this plush from “The Mandalorian” stands about 11 inches tall and is great for younger kids because of how soft the plush is. It also has a realistic, aesthetically pleasing hard plastic head.

What you should consider: Some buyers complained that they were expecting this toy to be completely plush, including the head. Others said they had to wait for a long time before their packages arrived.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Star Wars Mandalorian The Child LEGO Building Kit

What you need to know: If LEGOs are the route you’re looking to go, this 1,073-piece LEGO set of baby Yoda features a movable design once constructed that you can adjust to the pose of your choice.

What you’ll love: This model adds the fun of building LEGOs to the overall enjoyment of owning a baby Yoda toy. Once built, the figure stands a little over 15 inches tall, and you can adjust it into differing poses at the head, ears and mouth.

What you should consider: Like many LEGO sets, this baby Yoda LEGO set is more expensive than the average toy from “The Mandalorian.”

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

