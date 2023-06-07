These hopper balls might be the only thing you need for summer

Best hopping balls for indoor and outdoor use

Hopper balls are a fun way to keep children entertained and make adults feel like kids again. Made of rubber or vinyl, these inflatable toys are generally built for both indoor and outdoor use — from bouncing in the playroom to racing on the playground.

Benefits of using a hopper ball

Aside from having fun while bouncing away, hopper balls provide a variety of physical benefits, especially for young children. Using a hopper ball can help kids release energy and improve cardiovascular health, endurance, coordination and balance. The activity strengthens core muscles, legs and arms. The repetitive bouncing motion can also have therapeutic effects and help adults unwind after a stressful day.

What to consider when buying a hopper ball

Hopper balls come deflated and require a manual or electric pump for inflation. Most balls include a hand pump for easy setup, but you might have to purchase one separately. After initial inflation, some manufacturers recommend adding more air after the first use to fully stretch the material. Hopper balls are simple to deflate with an air release valve and can be folded up and stored when not in use.

Hopper balls range in diameter from 18 inches for toddlers and young kids to 29 inches for teenagers and adults. Be sure to supervise children ages 3 and younger when they’re using the hopping ball. Some options offer more safety for users with anti-slip bottoms and textured handles that provide a more secure grip. Additionally, hopping balls usually come with a weight limit to prevent users from bursting the ball and injuring themselves in the process.

Inflatable hoppers come in a wide variety of colors and patterns to suit different preferences. You can cater to your child’s love of Disney characters, superheroes, favorite colors of the rainbow and more. There are also hopper toys that defy the typical ball design in favor of whimsical animals and mythical creatures. The shape and low center of gravity offer more stability and safety for toddlers and young children compared to traditional balls.

Top-rated hopping balls for kids and adults

AppleRound Space Hopper Ball

This hopper ball has a fun cloud-themed design. It measures 28 inches in diameter and is ideal for users ages 13 and up. Featuring hardy rubber, this hopper ball can be used indoors or outdoors and comes with a double-handed pump.

Waliki Hopper Ball for Kids

This hopper ball comes in three emoji-themed designs in eye-catching yellow. The durable rubber ball can be used indoors and outdoors. It comes in four sizes ranging from 18 to 29 inches in diameter to accommodate riders ages 3 to adult. A double-handed pump is included with purchase.

Inpodak Hopper Ball

This bouncy ball is available in five colorful designs including unicorn and bumble bee options. You can choose between 18-, 20- and 22-inch sizes suitable for kids ages 3 to 12. The thick vinyl material can stand up to both indoor and outdoor use. This hopper ball comes with a hand pump and anti-slip bottom for safety.

Xino Sports Hopping Ball

This 22-inch hopping ball has a silly face on it, available in blue or orange. It’s meant for children ages 6 and up. The tough rubber material makes it suitable for indoor and outdoor use. It features a textured handle for a more secure grip.

Little Tikes Bouncing Fun! Hopper Ball

This 18-inch hopper comes in blue or red for children ages 4 to 8. The thick vinyl material allows for indoor and outdoor use. The only downside is that a pump must be bought separately.

Everich Toy Hopper Ball

This bouncy toy comes in eight bright and bold patterns. You can choose between 18-, 20- and 22-inch balls for users ages 4 to adult. The thick rubber ball can be used indoors or outdoors. It includes a hand pump and textured bottom for a more secure grip.

Hedstrom Happy Helpers Hopper Ball

This 15-inch hopper ball is an excellent option for kids ages 4 to 7. It comes in 13 patterns featuring different cartoon characters such as Minnie Mouse and Spider-Man. The durable vinyl material makes it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. This hopper ball has a textured bottom and does not include a pump.

iPlay iLearn Bouncy Pals Yellow Hopping Horse

Your kid can pretend they’re in the Wild West with this horse toy. This inflatable plush toy is suitable for indoor and outdoor use for children ages 18 months to 5 years. It features anti-slip feet and includes a hand pump, with unicorn, cow, bull, zebra, fox and dragon designs also available.

Babe Fairy Bouncy Hopper

This charming little hopper is a solid option for kids ages 18 months to 6 years, available in six giraffe and dinosaur designs. The tough vinyl can withstand both indoor and outdoor use. The material feels soft and is easy to clean compared to plush options. This hopper ball comes with a hand pump.

