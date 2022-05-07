The Force is strong with these Star Wars gifts

If you’re buying a gift for a diehard “Star Wars” fan, prepare for hyperspeed, because you’re about to search the galaxy for toys, memorabilia and collectibles galore.

For the “Star Wars” fan who has everything, you’re probably wondering what you could give them that isn’t already in their collection. Besides shopping around for the newest toys and merchandise, consider out-of-the-box gifts like cookware, luggage or handmade artwork.

How to find the right Star Wars gift

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of “Star Wars” products on the market. As far as gifting is concerned, anything goes, but the tricky part is narrowing your options to find a gift that appeals to the recipient. Simplify your search by shopping for “Star Wars” gifts based on these popular categories.

Get their favorite Star Wars character

Most, if not all, “Star Wars” fans have a favorite character. Some people are drawn to villains, like Darth Vader, whereas others are steadfast supporters of protagonists like the Mandalorian, Princess Leia or Finn. Many fans gravitate toward the much-loved droids and creatures of “Star Wars,” including curious Ewoks, mischievous Porgs and well-intentioned BB-8.

Find toys from their favorite Star Wars series

Many fans collect toys and merchandise from their favorite “Star Wars” films, televisions shows or animated series. Some merchandise indicates the specific series it’s from, though you’ll need to infer it from packaging details for others. The LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine Set, for example, features the series logo on the packaging and product name.

Buy merchandise from the newest Star Wars film

With every “Star Wars” film, an influx of brand-new merchandise hits shelves. Many “Star Wars” fans seek out these products, especially because some of them may become collectible. While it’s hard to anticipate which ones those will be, fans get a thrill stocking up on merchandise, just in case.

Add to their Star Wars ship collection

Many fans are fascinated by the legendary ships of “Star Wars,” right down to their engineering specs. While the Millennium Falcon is often the first that comes to mind, there are also Tie Fighters, X-Wing Fighters and Y-Wing Starfighters, just to name a few. Some of these ships are depicted in Star Wars LEGO Sets, as seen in the BestReviews buying guide.

Best unique gifts that will excite Star Wars fans

R2-D2 pressure cooker

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo R2-D2 Pressure Cooker

This Instant Pot resembles a tiny droid with R2-D2’s blue and white color scheme. It has 14 smart programs for easy cooking so you can make the best homemade meals in the galaxy.

Sold by Amazon

Tote

Disney Star Wars Travel Tote

Suitable as a carry-on or gym bag, this licensed “Star Wars” tote features the original logo in metallic gold. The spacious main compartment is fully lined and has an inner zip pocket.

Sold by Amazon

Vintage-inspired artwork

STARS BY NATURE Vintage Star Wars Vessels

These vintage-inspired prints feature patent mock-ups of “Star Wars” ships and vehicles. The prints come in a set of four and are printed on high-quality Lustre paper.

Sold by Amazon

Luggage

American Tourister Kids’ The Child Hardside Carry-On

Ideal for younger fans, this kids’ carry-on features The Child inside and out. It has a durable ABS shell, telescoping handle and internal strap system to secure items.

Sold by Amazon

Chia Pet

Chia Pet Chewbacca

Everyone’s favorite Wookiee is now available as a Chia Pet. It sprouts in as little as 2 weeks to give Chewbacca a fuzzy green mane. The kit includes enough seeds for three plantings.

Sold by Amazon

Mood light

Robe Factory Star Wars Porg LED Mood Light

Add a modest galactic glow to any room with this Porg mood light, whose belly glows with LEDs. At only 6 inches tall, it’s easy to make room for this critter in any “Star Wars” collection.

Sold by Amazon

Car mats

Plasticolor Darth Vader Rubber Car Floor Mats

Ride in style with these Darth Vader-inspired floor mats. The set of four, made with premium rubber, is compatible with most cars and trucks.

Sold by Amazon

Earrings

Star Wars Rebel Alliance Drop Earrings

Look no further for an elegant pair of drop earrings to complement any outfit. This officially licensed set features the Rebel Alliance symbol set in silvertone.

Sold by Amazon

Wallet

Left Coast Original Star Wars Personalized Leather Magnetic Money Clip

Secure your credit cards in style with these customizable leather money clip wallets. They’re available in three colors and feature monograms as well as one of 16 “Star Wars”-inspired designs.

Sold by Etsy

Camera

Polaroid Now i-Type Camera The Mandalorian Edition

The classic point-and-shoot camera is now available with a Mandalorian theme. The updated model is equipped with autofocus, double exposure and a self-timer.

Sold by Amazon

Food storage

Pyrex Star Wars 6-Piece Food Storage Container Set

This trio of Pyrex containers, which comes with matching lids, features popular characters from “Star Wars.” The containers are made with impact-resistant tempered glass that’s dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Macy’s

Tie

Star Wars Vader Paisley Men’s Tie

Dapper and sophisticated, this silk “Star Wars” tie features miniature Darth Vader helmets as well as Rebellion and Imperial logos. It’s available in deep blue or black.

Sold by Macy’s

Cheese board

Picnic Time Toscana by Star Wars Death Star Circo Cheese Board

It’s hard to beat this Death Star-inspired cheese board with cutting tools. It has over 81 square inches of cutting space so you can create the charcuterie board of your dreams.

Sold by Macy’s

Mini helicopter

Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Sculpted UFO Helicopter

Enjoy sending The Child and its pod on impromptu trips with this remote control helicopter. Suitable for ages 6 and older, it’s a user-friendly toy that even helps kids master hand-eye coordination.

Sold by Macy’s

