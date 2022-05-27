Which ‘Frozen’ dollhouse is best?

Dollhouses have long been a favorite toy. Today, you can purchase dollhouses in a wide variety of themes, with “Frozen” dollhouses being one of them. With an ice castle and a royal castle being main sets in the animated movies, it makes sense to make themed dollhouses, including our top choice, the Disney “Frozen” Pop Adventures Arendelle Castle Playset With Handle.

What to know before you buy a ‘Frozen’ dollhouse

Age recommendation

While dollhouses are beloved by children of all ages, it is important to purchase one that is age appropriate. Small and easily detachable dollhouse pieces pose choking risks for young children. Older children typically do not find dollhouses rated for younger children stimulating enough. Purchase a developmentally appropriate dollhouse for older children so they can fully express their creativity while playing.

Dollhouse sizes

There are a wide variety of “Frozen” dollhouse sizes on the market. Consider the size of the child’s play area when deciding what size dollhouse is best. If the child’s play area is tiny or lacking storage, it makes sense to choose a smaller, more compact “Frozen” dollhouse.

Movie settings

Elsa’s ice castle is one of the most popular movie settings recreated in a “Frozen”-themed dollhouse. However, retailers carry several different dollhouses in a variety of “Frozen” movie locations. Determine what “Frozen” movie setting the child would most enjoy to narrow down the search for the best dollhouse.

Dollhouses and Disney princesses

Part of the fun of playing with dollhouses is building a playland with other toys. “Frozen” dollhouse’s pair well with other Disney princess dollhouses on the market. If a child is interested in collecting Disney princess dollhouses, then stick to dollhouse brands that sell similar-sized dolls and play furniture. That way, the toys function well across a variety of similar themed Disney dollhouses.

What to look for in a quality ‘Frozen’ dollhouse

Durability

The top manufacturers of “Frozen” dollhouses have put a lot of thought into making their products durable. The most important factor in a strong dollhouse is the construction materials. Look for a dollhouse made of heavy-duty plastic.

Accessories

Several “Frozen” dollhouses come with furniture. If it doesn’t, you can purchase additional pieces. However, a good-quality dollhouse will come with several accessories and usually, a figure or two.

Dolls

No dollhouse is complete without dolls. Many “Frozen” dollhouses include dolls in the purchase price. However shoppers most likely will want to purchase additional dolls.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Frozen’ dollhouse

A “Frozen” dollhouse typically costs $20-$50 dollars depending on the size and number of accessories included.

‘Frozen’ dollhouse FAQ

How do you clean and maintain a “Frozen” dollhouse?

A. The majority of “Frozen” dollhouses are constructed primarily from plastic. Most manufacturers recommend wiping a plastic dollhouse with a damp rag. You also could use a vacuum attachment on the dollhouse. A Mr. Clean Magic Eraser works wonders for stain removal on a plastic dollhouse. Salt, baking soda, vinegar and lemon are other nontoxic options effective in removing stains from plastic.

Are all ‘Frozen’ dollhouses portable?

A. Some “Frozen” dollhouses are more portable than others. Anyone shopping for a “Frozen” dollhouse that is easy to carry and move around should look into these three dollhouse styles: fold-and-go, suitcase and travel size.

What’s the best ‘Frozen’ dollhouse to buy?

Top ‘Frozen’ dollhouse

Disney “Frozen” Pop Adventures Arendelle Castle Playset With Handle

What you need to know: A pop-up adventure “Frozen” playset for children ages 3 and up, it includes Elsa and Anna figurines and play furniture.

What you’ll love: The soft plastic playset is easily opened and collapsible for storage after playtime is over.

What you should consider: The plastic figurines can break if folded.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Frozen’ dollhouse for the money

Elsa’s Fold-and-Go Ice Palace

What you need to know: This dollhouse is designed to look like Elsa’s ice palace, and has two floors and comes with 20 play accessories.

What you’ll love: A portable ice castle, you can store the accessories inside.

What you should consider: An Olaf doll is included, but Elsa and Anna dolls are sold separately.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Worth checking out

Disney’s “Frozen 2” Fold-and-Go Arendelle Castle

What you need to know: This dollhouse for ages 3 and up features two stories.

What you’ll love: All accessories that come with the dollhouse can fit inside when it is folded. It is portable.

What you should consider: Dolls are sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

