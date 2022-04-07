How do you make s’mores without a fire?

Although you can make s’mores over an open flame, such as a campfire, it’s not the only way to cook these favorite comfort foods. There are several s’more-making devices, which means you can make them indoors anytime you like, day or night.

Each s’mores maker — and method — is different, and you’ll need to examine them closely to choose the right one. And if you expect to make these delectable treats for parties, it might be worthwhile to purchase more than one s’mores maker so you can make several batches quickly.

What you need to know about making s’mores without a fire

What you need for s’mores

The classic s’mores recipe calls for only three ingredients — marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate bars. However, there are endless ways to customize s’mores if you’re so inclined.

You can add toppings to freshly roasted s’mores, including chocolate or caramel sauce, Marshmallow Fluff, Nutella and peanut butter. If you have a fondue pot, fill it with chocolate and dip your s’mores. And if you’re open to a fruity spin on the chocolatey treat, you can add thinly sliced strawberries or bananas inside.

How to make s’mores without a fire

If you’re wondering how to make s’mores without fire, it’s simple. All you need is a different heat source to melt marshmallows and other ingredients. You can find one in everyday appliances as well as flame-free s’mores makers.

Many people prefer flame-free methods for s’mores making, particularly for safety reasons. Although flameless s’mores makers have heating elements that should be used cautiously, they’re safer than s’mores makers with open flames.

How to make s’mores indoors

From s’mores makers to everyday kitchen appliances, it’s easy — and safe — to make s’mores indoors.

Heated s’mores makers: Some tabletop s’mores makers have flameless heaters at the center of a tray. They’re popular for all-ages s’mores-making. However, because they have exposed heating elements, children must be supervised while using them.

Microwave: Microwave marshmallows for approximately 20 to 30 seconds before adding them to s’mores. There are also a few microwavable appliances that hold ingredients together for easy roasting.

Oven: Place s’ mores in an oven-safe tray and broil for about two minutes. There are also s’mores makers for ovens, namely wire racks that press ingredients together. Ovens have the greatest make more s’mores faster than other methods, so they’re typically preferred for entertaining.

Air fryer: Arrange s'mores at the bottom of the basket and cook them at 390 degrees for five to eight minutes. Remove them carefully with nonstick-safe tongs or spatulas.

Arrange s’mores at the bottom of the basket and cook them at 390 degrees for five to eight minutes. Remove them carefully with nonstick-safe tongs or spatulas. Toaster oven: Preheat the toaster oven to 400 degrees. Place s’mores in evenly spaced rows on a compatible tray, and bake for three minutes or until gooey.

How much you can expect to pay for s’mores makers

Most novelty s’mores makers fall in the $15-$60 range. Premium electric flameless ones, however, run as high as $80 and above.

Best devices for making s’mores without a fire

Nostalgia Indoor Electric S’mores Maker

This s’mores maker features a Lazy Susan tray so everyone indulging has access to ingredients. It has a stainless steel base and easy-to-remove tray, making it simple to pack away after use.

Sold by Amazon

Progressive Prep Solutions Microwave S’mores Maker

A budget-priced option, this friendly little s’mores maker has two arms that sandwich ingredients together for easy microwave cooking in 30 minutes. The plastic device is dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanup.

Sold by Amazon

S’more To Love Six-S’more Maker

If you’re a fan of crunchy graham crackers for s’mores, oven baking is your best option. This wire rack holds six full-size s’mores and fits inside regular ovens, larger toaster ovens and grills. The slender rack, only 3 inches wide, can be stored vertically in pantries and kitchens.

Sold by Amazon

Sharper Image Electric Tabletop S’mores Maker

This premium stainless steel s’mores maker has a sleek design and an electric heating element. The tray is serving-friendly and presentation-worthy, with individual compartments that hold graham crackers, chocolate bars and marshmallows.

Sold by Amazon

Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo Max XL

This jumbo air fryer has a large tray that fits plenty of s’mores, making it ideal for entertaining or large-batch cooking. Because the air fryer crisps as well as baking, s’mores come out with crunchy graham crackers and gooey centers.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Black and Decker Toaster Oven

It’s simple to make s’mores in this toaster oven, but it’s the only thing you can make with it. This affordable model has four cooking functions, including toast, bake, broil and keep warm. It fits up to four slices of bread and personal pizzas up to 9 inches.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

