Snow Sports

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Top Stories
Holland City Council to consider LG Energy Solution expansion Monday
Video
Top Stories
Trial begins for cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights
Top Stories
Want free dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme? Donate blood
Ex-administrator pleads no contest to embezzling from Grand Haven school district
Kalamazoo Co. man wins $500K: ‘I started shaking and couldn’t stop’
Whitmer to propose tripling tax credit for low-wage workers
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Snow Conditions
Bill’s Blog
Watching The Skies
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
School Closing Predictions
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Winter Olympics
Detroit Lions
The Big Game
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Football Frenzy
NCAA Football
Top Stories
Duchene scores twice as Predators down Red Wings
Top Stories
Griffins fall to Milwaukee Admirals
Gold snag win in final seconds against Fort Wayne Mad Ants
No. 13 Michigan State ends No. 8 Wisconsin’s 7-game streak
Hintz scores in overtime to lift Stars past Red Wings 5-4
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Pet of the Week
Community Calendar
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Neptune and Sky
Video
Top Stories
New GRAM exhibit brings together two of the most influential photographers living today
Gallery
Top Stories
$10,000 grant brings more music to help heal at Mary Free Bed
Gallery
Mark MLK Day at the movies with ‘Obama’ film
KCAS Pets of the Week: Johnny and Fender
Community Spotlight: ‘Growing Roots’ toward greater independence
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
BestReviews
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
PR Newswire Press Releases
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Snow Sports
Best ski gear