Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Michigan
National
Target 8
To The Point
Top Stories
Woman sent to hospital after Grand Rapids house fire
Video
Top Stories
1 man dead after fatal Ionia County crash
Top Stories
Shots fired after large party in Grand Rapids
Hope College to celebrate Class of 2021 with two in-person ceremonies
Video
1 man dead after Kalamazoo shooting
Authorities search for missing and endangered man in Byron Center
Weather
Alerts
Ask Ellen
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Watching The Skies
Weather Experience
Weather Warn Emails
Webcams
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Tokyo Olympics
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
NFL Draft
Video Game News
Top Stories
Whitecaps allow fans to unmask at LMCU Ballpark
Video
Top Stories
Castro’s hit in 10th gives Tigers win over Cubs
Rombauer pulls Preakness upset, Baffert’s Medina Spirit 3rd
Esports scholarships?: 10 universities where gaming culture is thriving
Howard, Jokic lead Nuggets past Pistons
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Hotel District Series
Virtual Home Show
Contests
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting with Community
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
News, Weather & School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Golf
The most comfortable summer golf shoes