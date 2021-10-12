Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
34°
Grand Rapids
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Michigan
National
Nexstar Media Wire
Politics from The Hill
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Veterans Voices
Automotive News
Top Stories
Detroit police chief suspends 3 after fatal shooting
Top Stories
Judge strikes down Title 42 policy blocking asylum-seekers
Video
Prosecutors debate what Prop 3 means for cases
Video
Murder charge added in pickup truck bed body case
Mayor Bliss hopes ArtPrize 2.0 will be ‘an evolution’
Video
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Alerts
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Top Stories
Here Comes a Blast of Snow and Cold!
Top Stories
More Snow on the Way
What your vehicle needs before winter hits
Up to 10″ of snowfall in W. Michigan and N. Indiana
Winter Hazards Awareness Week: Get ready for snow
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Football Frenzy
Football Frenzy Scores
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
Dream 18
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
The Big Game
High School Preps
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Top Stories
Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
Top Stories
Valparaiso earns win over Western Michigan
Campbell looks to keep momentum going
Video
Lions overcome big effort by Fields, beat Bears
Kings top Red Wings
Watch
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Virtual Home Show
Nominate a remarkable woman in West Michigan
Top Stories
Celebrate the holidays at Grand Traverse Resort & …
Video
Top Stories
Have the ultimate wine tasting experience this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Outdoor sculpture trail connects art & nature
Video
A dental office that offers everything you need
Video
How you can help those experiencing homelessness
Video
Now is a great time to look at your finances
Video
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Student of the Week
Pets of the Week
Community Calendar
Angel Tree
Top Stories
Student’s humility is as strong as his grades
Video
Top Stories
How does environment affect generational health?
Video
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Bonea and Floyd
Apply for Christmas aid or host an Angel Tree
KCAS Pets of the Week: Roy and Timmy
Video
How Cedar Springs student laid foundation for success
Video
ABC 4
ABC
Jordan
Maranda
Guides
Jobs
Work For Us
Job Connect
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Please enter a search term.
Dress
Best men’s dress shoe
Top Dress Headlines
Best bridal slippers
Best short wedding dress
Best bridal sandals