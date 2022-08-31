Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
44°
Sign Up
Grand Rapids
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Patrick Lyoya
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
News 8 Digital Series
Watch: Butterflies Are Blooming
To The Point
Nexstar Media Wire
Politics from The Hill
Automotive News
Top Stories
Kzoo city commission discuss arena parking, Marshall …
Video
Top Stories
Spike from ‘Mojo in the Morning’ leaves the show
Tips for managing stress as an Alzheimer’s caregiver
Video
Conference aims to help people overcome trauma
Video
How Patrick Lyoya’s death changed GRPD
Video
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
School Closing Emails
School Closing Predictions
Weather Experience
Ask Ellen
Power Outages
Alerts
Storm Team 8 weather app
Top Stories
Bill’s Blog: Anniversary of the Hudsonville-Standale …
Video
Top Stories
North Little Rock Tornado Rated High-End EF3
Tuesday and Wednesday storms may bring strong winds
Video
‘Black as coal:’ Witnesses recall April 1956 tornadoes
Video
Big Severe Weather Day Tomorrow (Tue.)
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
NCAA Hoops
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Football Frenzy
High School Preps
Top Stories
LSU wins first NCAA championship, beats Iowa
Top Stories
Eflin shines, Rays offense roars in rout of Tigers
Those who stayed hope to make U-M a national champion
MSU names new women’s basketball head coach
U-M center Hunter Dickinson enters the transfer portal
Watch
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Breaking News & Live Events
Watch News 8
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Remarkable Women of West Michigan 2023
Virtual Home Show
Top Stories
There is still time to see butterflies at Meijer …
Video
Top Stories
Making your money last through retirement
Video
Top Stories
Use spring break to organize and clean your home
Video
Workshop helps writers improve their craft
Video
Tricks to make your home’s exterior look like new
Video
How to provide a secure future for our loved ones
Video
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Student of the Week
Pets of the Week
Community Calendar
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Floppy and Portia
Video
Top Stories
Student uses voice, love of people to serve community
Video
Top Stories
Women’s Resource Center continues 50 years of trailblazing
Video
KCAS Pets of the Week: Monty and Connor
Video
Mentorship sets student on inspiring path
Video
Grand Rapids Art Museum names new CEO
Video
ABC 4
ABC
Live Local. Give Local.
Maranda
Guides
Jobs
Work For Us
Job Connect
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Please enter a search term.
Financial
Taxes are due soon. Here’s the best tax software …
Top Financial Headlines
Best TurboTax software