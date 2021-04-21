Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Michigan
National
Target 8
To The Point
Top Stories
Summer camp near Greenville in need of funds to stay open
Top Stories
South Carolina driver killed by exploding air bag inflator
Top Stories
Air Zoo pits planes against one another in fundraising game
Video
Tigers beat Pirates to gain doubleheader split
On Your Corner: Mom learns to ‘Love & Lean’ after loss of son
Video
Bodycam: GRPD officer punches suspect during stop over littering
Video
Weather
Alerts
Ask Ellen
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Watching The Skies
Weather Experience
Weather Warn Emails
Webcams
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Red Wings
NCAA Hoops
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
High School Preps
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
NFL Draft
Tokyo Olympics
Video Game News
Top Stories
Tigers beat Pirates to gain doubleheader split
Top Stories
Griffins forward ‘Shines’ in new role as defensemen
Video
Hope College celebrates ACHA D3 national title
Whitecaps tickets go on sale Wednesday morning
Video
Stars beat Red Wings, extend win streak to 4 games
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Hotel District Series
Virtual Home Show
Contests
Community
Community Calendar
Community Conversations
Community Spotlight
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Text Alert Replacements
News & Forecast Emails
School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Pools & Hot Tubs
How to choose a kiddie pool