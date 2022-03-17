Which expandable garden hose is best?

If you have a lot of ground to cover at your home, you usually need a lengthy garden hose. However, trying to use a long garden hose on your water-source adjacent ground is an exercise in juggling frustration. Plus, coiling and caring for a length hose takes too much time to be worth it. An expandable garden hose, such as the Flexi Hose Lightweight 100-Foot Expandable Garden Hose, solves both problems. There’s little hose to juggle near your water source, you can easily reach far ground and it’s easier to coil and maintain.

What to know before you buy an expandable garden hose

Why use an expandable garden hose

Expandable garden hoses have many benefits that, for most consumers, outweigh the few negatives.

Pros: The main benefit is the ease of use and ease of storage. Most expandable hoses are lightweight and easy to maintain. They are resistant to kinks and tangles. They don’t affect the flow of water in any way.

The main benefit is the ease of use and ease of storage. Most expandable hoses are lightweight and easy to maintain. They are resistant to kinks and tangles. They don’t affect the flow of water in any way. Cons: The main negative is the low overall durability of even the best expandable hose. They are easy to puncture and tear and the connectors are also prone to leaking. They also can’t be repaired.

Length

Expandable garden hoses have two lengths: use and storage. When in use, most expandable hoses come in 25 feet up to 100 feet. Some hoses may be available in 150-feet lengths as well. When in storage, most hoses constrict to roughly one-third their in-use length, no matter the in-use length.

What to look for in a quality expandable garden hose

Core and Exterior

The core is responsible for the expanding and contracting of the hose. It’s usually made of latex or thermoplastic copolyester.

Latex is the more affordable of the two. It’s constructed of two or three layers, with two-layer cores being more flexible and three-layer cores being more durable.

is the more affordable of the two. It’s constructed of two or three layers, with two-layer cores being more flexible and three-layer cores being more durable. TPC is more expensive but far superior to latex. It has higher durability and flexibility with a bonus of heat resistance.

Exterior

The majority of expandable hoses cover the core with fabric. Polyester is among the most common. Most exteriors are more than enough, but a handful are more susceptible to tears. User reviews are the best place to find durability expectations.

Fittings

Expandable garden hose connectors are either made of plastic, aluminum or brass.

Plastic connectors should usually be avoided as most break too easily, making them unreliable. However, they are the most affordable option. If you rarely use your hose, the low cost may be worth it.

connectors should usually be avoided as most break too easily, making them unreliable. However, they are the most affordable option. If you rarely use your hose, the low cost may be worth it. Aluminum connectors are the midrange option. They offer moderate durability at a moderate cost. They’re good for occasional use.

connectors are the midrange option. They offer moderate durability at a moderate cost. They’re good for occasional use. Brass connectors are the best. They have the highest durability with added corrosion resistance. They cost more, but it’s worth it if you regularly use your expandable hose.

How much you can expect to spend on an expandable garden hose

Expandable garden hoses typically start around $30 for good quality but short length. The best and longest hoses usually cap out at $60, but some can cost more. The majority of hoses cost an average of $45.

Expandable garden hose FAQ

How does an expandable garden hose work?

A. An expandable garden hose has two sections: an interior core and external protection. When water surges through the hose, the pressure causes the interior core to expand and stretch out, lengthening the hose. When the water and pressure stop, the core contracts back into its shortest length.

Can I repair a punctured expandable garden hose?

A. Unfortunately not. An expandable garden hose’s construction makes repairing leaks, no matter the cause, impossible. Worse, expandable hoses are the most leak-prone hose you can use. Thankfully, most manufacturers know these facts and offer warranties to replace their damaged hoses. Always make sure your prospective hose provides such a warranty and double-check how long the warranty lasts.

Can an expandable garden hose be used in cold weather?

A. Yes, though you must take extra precautions. You should disconnect your water supply when you’re done with the hose to prevent your pipes from being damaged. You must also clear the hose of as much water as possible before storing it.

What are the best expandable garden hoses to buy?

Top expandable garden hose

Flexi Hose Lightweight 100-Foot Expandable Garden Hose

What you need to know: This is among the best options.

What you’ll love: It resists kinking. It has brass connectors. It constricts down to roughly 30 feet. It has an eight-function nozzle. It handles water pressure up to 12 bar and temperature up to 113 degrees. It’s also available in 25-, 50-, 75- and 150-foot options and comes in eight colors.

What you should consider: Consumers reported leaks around the connectors and throughout the hose. The included nozzle is low in durability. Some consumers had issues with the warranty being honored.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top expandable garden hose for the money

Aterod 75-Foot Expandable Garden Hose

What you need to know: This low-cost pick still has plenty of length.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight at only 4 pounds. The 75-foot reach is more than enough for the average home. It has brass connectors. The included spray nozzle has nine functions, which is more than average. It has a shutoff valve. When maintained properly, it can last for years.

What you should consider: Consumers noted a higher than expected chance for leaks to form around the connections and throughout the hose. It doesn’t handle high water pressure well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Toczim 100-Foot Expandable Garden Hose

What you need to know: This has all the reach but at a lower cost.

What you’ll love: This hose’s 100-foot maximum contracts down to 33 feet. It’s light at only 4.2 pounds. The included nozzle has nine functions, including a continuous spray lock, and has an anti-slip ergonomic grip. It can handle pressure up to 12 bar and temperature up to 113 degrees.

What you should consider: The exterior material is low in durability — dragging it over rough ground such as concrete can shred it. Some consumers reported leaks after a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.