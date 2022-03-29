Snow Tools

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
42°
Grand Rapids
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Patrick Lyoya
Ukraine Crisis
Coronavirus
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Top Stories
Russia warns US to stop arming Ukraine: report
Top Stories
2 major construction projects begin Monday
Top Stories
All the weapons the US is sending to Ukraine
Hot glue guns sold at Dollar Tree recalled
Law professor discusses Lyoya investigation
Video
Russia’s damaged flagship sinks in latest setback
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Ask Ellen
Watching The Skies
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
School Closing Predictions
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Top Stories
Three-Day Blizzard in the Northern Plains
Top Stories
Storm Team 8 Weather Experience: April 13, 2022
Video
Wind Advisory Has Expired
Chance of Severe Thunderstorms Today/Tonight – Updated
Gigantic Hail in Texas
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Football Frenzy
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
The Big Game
Top Stories
Red Sox rough up Eduardo Rodriguez in win over Tigers
Top Stories
2,000th win for Whitecaps makes Peña proud
Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Red Wings
Whitecaps start season with strong Ty Madden
Video
Red Sox win over Tigers
Watch
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Virtual Home Show
Grand Rapids’ Remarkable Women for 2022
Top Stories
Hope College Women’s Basketball wins big title
Video
Top Stories
Anderson & Girls hosting Easter event
Video
Top Stories
READ Ottawa aims to increase adult literacy
Video
Friends of GR Parks celebrates Arbor Day
Video
Hackley Library celebrates National Poetry Month
Video
Spectrum Health talks Autism Awareness Month
Video
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Pets of the Week
Community Calendar
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Motto and Gus
Video
Top Stories
New veteran nonprofit gives first responders a break
Video
Top Stories
KCAS Pet of the Week: Stan
Clinic offers one-stop shop for getting license back
Video
$1 million grant aims to protect MI’s natural resources
Powerful new podcast shares the remarkable journeys …
ABC 4
ABC
Jordan
Maranda
Guides
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Best Reviews
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Please enter a search term.
Snow Tools
Best roof snow rake
Top Snow Tools Headlines