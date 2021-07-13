Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Top Stories
Multiple people injured after crash near Rockford
Top Stories
Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest
Top Stories
Police: Woman let ‘God take the wheel’ as test of faith in high-speed Ohio crash
Video
American Airlines: Passenger taped to seat after she bit flight attendant
Panel under court order OKs effort to kill pandemic law
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Watching The Skies
Ask Ellen
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Tokyo Olympics
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
High School Preps
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
Top Stories
Lazor carrying memory of late father to Tokyo Olympics
Video
Top Stories
Lightning dent Stanley Cup after another Tampa boat parade
News 8’s Jack Doles joins WOOD Radio’s Bret Bakita to talk Olympics
Prosecutor to review goalie Kivlenieks’ fireworks death
Olympian Allison Schmitt: ‘Amazing honor’ to be Team USA captain
Video
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Hotel District Series
Virtual Home Show
Contests
Community
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
BestReviews
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
News, Weather & School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Flashlights
The best flashlight