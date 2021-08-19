Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Fallen Deputy Ryan Proxmire
Local News
Coronavirus
ArtPrize
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Top Stories
Community mourns Deputy Ryan Proxmire with procession, memorial service
Video
Top Stories
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
IS threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID
To The Point: State Sen. Roger Victory on budget, pandemic
Video
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Watching The Skies
Ask Ellen
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
Football Frenzy
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Top Stories
AJ Allmendinger wins Michigan Xfinity race in triple OT
Top Stories
Ryu cruises through 7 innings, Blue Jays beat Tigers
Briscoe, Hamlin will get chance to settle debate at Michigan
Castro has go-ahead hit, Tigers beat Blue Jays in 10
Whitecaps making a difference as ‘Grand Rapids Dam Breakers’
Video
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Hotel District Series
Virtual Home Show
Contests
Community
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Clear the Shelters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
BestReviews
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
News, Weather & School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Lunch Boxes
Best bento box