What is the best stand mixer?

A stand mixer takes the effort out of mixing, whisking, kneading and more, leaving you free to pursue activities that you enjoy.

How to choose a good stand mixer

Keen bakers should have a stand mixer as part of their kitchen arsenal. High-end models can be expensive, so you might be wondering what’s the best stand mixer before you commit to buying one. All stand mixers do roughly the same thing, but some are more powerful or durable than others.

Here’s some basic information for you on stand mixers to help you find the best model for your needs, as well as some quality models for you to consider.

Stand mixer uses

As the name suggests, stand mixers are used for mixing ingredients, but they can do more than just mix. Most stand mixers come with a basic beater attachment that’s great for mixing cake batters, cookie doughs and similar; a whisk attachment for beating egg whites or aquafaba to peaks and whipping cream; and a dough hook for kneading bread and other yeasted doughs. Some stand mixers are compatible with some more unusual attachments, allowing you to use your stand mixer as a pasta maker, grain mill or food processor.

What size stand mixer do I need?

The standard size for a stand mixer is generally 4.5-5.5 quarts. This is large enough to knead a large ball of bread dough and mix full batches of cookies — or double batches in larger models, which works well for most households. Smaller households might be able to get away with a smaller 3.5- or 4-quart model, while those who often bake for a crowd or like to bake large batches to freeze will need a larger stand mixer of 6 quarts or more.

Best stand mixers of 2021

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid is the biggest name in stand mixers, and if you want one that looks great, performs well and is durable enough to last for years, this should be high on your list. The Classic Series has a 4.5-quart capacity and is suitable for the average household.

Hamilton Beach Professional 4.5-Quart 12-Speed Stand Mixer

This powerful stand mixer from Hamilton Beach is designed to rival high-end offerings from the likes of KitchenAid. It features 12 speeds, allowing you to easily adjust depending on the task you’re performing. This mixer has a 4.5-quart capacity and it comes with a beater, whisk and dough hook, though other attachments are sold separately.

Cuisinart SM-50 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer

With a 5.5-quart capacity, this stand mixer is perfect for households on the larger side. It has a powerful motor and 12 speeds for precision mixing, plus you can choose from several color options. Included are a beater, whisk and dough hook, but it also has a hub for compatible attachments such as pasta makers.

VIVOHOME 6-Quart 6-Speed Multifunctional Stand Mixer

If you’re looking for an affordable stand mixer that can do more that just mix, knead and whisk, this is your model. In addition to your standard whisk, beater and dough hook attachments, it comes with a grinder and a blender, meaning you’ll need fewer separate kitchen appliances.

KitchenAid Pro 600 Series 6-Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer

Thanks to its large 6-quart capacity and convenient bowl-lift design, this is the perfect choice for professionals with small home baking enterprises or for keen cooks who like to bake in big batches. It comes with standard attachments for beating, whisking and kneading and features a planetary action for more efficient mixing.

Sunbeam MixMaster 350-Watt Stand Mixer

This might not be the most powerful stand mixer on the market, but some users prefer the dual beaters over the single flat beater that most stand mixers feature. The soft start technology starts the mixer off slowly before increasing to your desired speed, which helps avoid splatter.

COOKLEE 9.5-Quart 10-Speed Stand Mixer

With a huge 9.5-quart capacity, this is large enough for professional cooks but comes at a lower price than most models its size. It’s probably too large for the average household, however, since it won’t mix smaller batches of ingredients effectively.

Frigidaire ESTM020 4.75-Quart Stand Mixer

The 1,200-watt motor is extremely powerful, especially considering that this mixer comes at an affordable price. The 4.5-quart capacity is just right for most households and it has eight speed settings that are simple to adjust, depending on your needs. It comes with the basic attachments you’d expect — a whisk, beater and dough hook.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

This Artisan Series stand mixer from KitchenAid is a little bigger than the Classic and features a more powerful motor. Along with the whisk, dough hook and standard flat beater comes a flex-edge flat beater for faster mixing, especially of ingredients that tend to get stuck to the side of the bowl.

Hamilton Beach 4-Quart Stand Mixer

Thanks to its compact size and 4-quart capacity, this is the right stand mixer for smaller households and petite kitchens. It’s fairly basic with seven speeds, but it gets the job done, especially for light or occasional use.

COSTWAY 6.3-Quart Stand Mixer

Despite its affordable price, this mixer has a large 6.3-quart capacity that’s perfect for making double or triple batches of recipes, but you may find it’s trickier to mix smaller batches. It comes with a dough hook, whisk and flat beater.

Cuisinart SM-50BC Precision Master 5.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

With a brushed chrome finish, this sturdy stand mixer looks great and performs well. It has a large 5.5-quart capacity and 12 speeds so you can mix, beat, whisk and knead exactly how you want.

