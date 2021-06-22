Is a Calphalon nonstick pan worth it?

To preserve their nonstick properties for longer, always wash Calphalon nonstick pans by hand, even if the packaging states they’re dishwasher safe.

Should I buy Calphalon nonstick pans?

It’s time to buy new nonstick pans, and you’re trying to decide the best replacement nonstick pans. Calphalon is a premium cookware brand, and its pots and pans don’t come cheap, but are they worth it?

Before buying, it’s a good idea to learn more about Calphalon nonstick pans and what they offer that you might not get from an economical brand. It’s impossible to state definitively that Calphalon nonstick pans are worth buying for every individual. Still, if you’re a keen cook and love the convenience of nonstick, they’re an excellent investment.

Considerations when buying Calphalon nonstick pans

Learning more about the features of Calphalon nonstick pans and their strengths and weaknesses can help you decide whether they’re the right option for you. Remember, if Calphalon doesn’t seem right for you, there are plenty of other nonstick cookware options, from affordable pots and pans to premium offerings, like the Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Fry Pan.

Nonstick coatings

The majority of Calphalon nonstick pans have a standard PTFE-based nonstick coating. This is generally safe if you use it according to the manufacturer’s directions, but it does wear down over time. You can slow this wear and tear down by washing your pans by hand and taking care not to scratch or chip the coating.

Some people worry about the potentially harmful chemicals in nonstick cookware, the main culprit being PFOA. All Calphalon nonstick pans are PFOA-free, but some prefer that their nonstick pans are also PTFE-free since PTFE can break down into PFOA at high temperatures. If you’re looking for PTFE-free cookware, Calphalon has a range of ceramic-coated pots and pans. You can also buy stainless steel Calphalon pans if you want to veer away from nonstick altogether.

Pan types

You can buy all kinds of types of Calphalon nonstick pans. Although sets are popular, you can also choose to purchase frying pans and skillets individually. This is a great way to do it if you want nonstick pans for frying and sauteing, but you’d prefer stainless steel pots for boiling, simmering, steaming and more. If you choose to buy a nonstick cookware set, check the types of pots and pans and how many pieces they contain. Sets often have a couple of frying pans of different sizes, a skillet, saucepans and a Dutch oven or stockpot. Sets that include lids add them to the total number of pieces. Therefore, a 10-piece cookware set might contain six pots and pans, plus four lids.

Oven safe

The majority of Calphalon nonstick pans are oven safe up to 500-550 degrees. They have metal handles that won’t burn or melt in the oven, unlike pots with plastic or wooden handles. This gives you more freedom to cook dishes that start on the stovetop and finish in the oven without being forced to decant your food from a pan into a roasting dish.

Durability

Calphalon is known for making high-quality, durable cookware. Even the lower-end offerings from this manufacturer are made of medium gauge, hard-anodized aluminum, while the top-end offerings are heavy gauge and even more durable. This means your pans won’t warp with use and should last for years. The nonstick coating is more durable than most, and Calphalon even claims you can use metal utensils on it. However, silicone utensils are recommended to preserve the nonstick coating for as long as possible. Like all nonstick cookware, the coating will degrade over time, so you may find foods start sticking more than they once did. Anyone looking for quality nonstick pans that are just as durable as Calphalon should consider the Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard Anodized Cookware Set.

Stay-cool handles

Calphalon pans generally have long stainless steel handles that remain cool to the touch when cooking on the stovetop. Of course, they’ll still get hot if you use your pans in the oven. This means you can cook with more confidence since you won’t need to worry about using pot holders when stir-frying vegetables or draining pasta, for example. It just gives you one less thing to think about so you can concentrate on cooking.

How much do Calphalon nonstick pans cost?

Calphalon nonstick pans cost anywhere from around $20-$30 for a single frying pan to roughly $600 for large, heavy-duty nonstick cookware sets from the signature range.

Are Calphalon nonstick pans worth it?

If you’re looking for high-quality well-made nonstick pans, Calphalon nonstick pans are among the best on the market. We think they’re worth buying, but it’s all down to the individual. For people who don’t cook regularly, buying expensive Calphalon pans might be a bit of a waste. On the other end of the spectrum, people who need pans that won’t wear over time might be better off without a nonstick coating instead of cast iron or stainless steel pans.

The best Calphalon nonstick pans

Calphalon Signature Hard-Anodized Nonstick Pots and Pans

The signature range features the heaviest gauge, most durable nonstick pots and pans that Calphanlon offers.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond

Calphalon Classic Oil-Infused Ceramic PTFE and PFOA Free Cookware

This is an excellent choice for anyone looking to avoid PTFE in their nonstick cookware. You can choose between an 11-piece cookware set, a single frying pan or a set of frying pans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Calphalon Classic Pots and Pans Set

This classic medium gauge cookware isn’t the heaviest Calphalon makes, but it’s still durable enough to stand up to average use and is priced affordably.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Calphalon 2 Piece Classic Nonstick Frying Pan Set

Perfect for buyers who only want nonstick frying pans, this set contains an 8-inch and 10-inch pan, both from the classic range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.