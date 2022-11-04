Which Disney Christmas decor is best?

Disney has always had a special relationship with Christmas. In 1958, Walt Disney Productions released their first holiday special on ABC, hosted by Jiminy Cricket, Mickey Mouse and Tinkerbell. Since then, theyâ€™ve produced more specials for TV and film, hosted Christmas events at Disney World and created tons of holiday merchandise for fans. Christmas decorations have been an entertaining way for fans to bring the spirit of Disney into their home during the holiday season.

The best Disney Christmas decor is the 10-inch Kurt Adler Mickey Mouse Treetop with Bendable Arms. Give your tree a Disney makeover with this specially designed Mickey Mouse Santa Claus figurine that sits atop your family tree.

What to know before you buy Disney Christmas decor

Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse is more than a household name. Heâ€™s also the face of the Disney organization. Thereâ€™s not a more recognizable face in the Disney universe than that of the Micheal Theodore Mouse. His adorable face, pointy nose and giant black ears have become a true symbol of happiness for many Disney fans. He wears a bright red set of overalls, making for an easy transition into the similarly colored suit of old Saint Nick. Mickey is the most common character to appear in the brandâ€™s Christmas decor.

Disney characters

Aside from Mickey himself, there are thousands of characters that fall under the Disney name. You can think back on characters from â€œThe Lion Kingâ€ or â€œSnow White and the Seven Dwarfsâ€ to â€œToy Storyâ€ and â€œWreck-It Ralph.â€ Today, Disney oversees both the Star Wars franchises and Marvel Comics entertainment branch. However, when you search for Disney Christmas decor, you will primarily see the classic characters representing the true, original Disney vision. â€œThe Little Mermaid,â€ â€œCinderella,â€ â€œBeauty and the Beastâ€ and â€œPinnochioâ€ are commonly found on their Christmas decor.

Types of Christmas decor

Disneyâ€™s officially licensed decor features Christmas ornaments, blankets, books, decorations and figurines. Ornaments are one of their most popular product types during the holidays because they are inexpensive, well-designed and you can purchase several different characters to add to your tree. From Dumbo to Luke Skywalker and Rapunzel to Mulan, there is a wide selection of ornaments from which to choose. Other Disney Christmas decorations include figurines, wall banners, tree skirts, decorative artwork and even inflated lawn characters dressed in Christmas clothes.

What to look for in quality Disney Christmas decor

Santa Claus suits

The most common type of Disney Christmas decor will show some of their iconic characters dressed in Santa Claus suits. Mickey Mouse, for example, will often appear in tree toppers, stockings, figurines and ornaments dressed in a Santa suit. You can also find ornaments and figurines showing Goofy, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck wearing Santa hats. This is the best way to keep the integrity of the original character while adding a bit of the Christmas spirit.

Hand-painted figurines

Figurines are a classic Christmas decoration thatâ€™s been around for decades. These depictions often show angels, the Nutcracker, Santa and his elves and the nativity scene using a ceramic or stone material. Today, you can still find figurines that are hand-carved and hand-painted. This adds an extra layer of quality to Christmas figurines that will keep them around for generations. You can find many Disney figurines that use hand-carved stone, making them more unique and less likely to break.

Disney Traditions

Disney Traditions is a collaboration between Disney and artist Jim Shore. These specially produced pieces depict Disney characters in hand-carved figurines. Many of these pieces are built for the Christmas season. They are very high quality and meant to be collectible displays. You can find Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Pluto and Daffy gathered around the Christmas tree as they open presents and decorate. Thereâ€™s also a Mickey and Pluto snowglobe, a Mickey Mouse snowman and the Cheshire Cat with a candy cane tail.

How much you can expect to spend on Disney Christmas decor

Disney Christmas decor costs $14-$95.

Disney Christmas decor FAQ

Do you have to buy Disney Christmas decor directly from the Disney website?

A. Not necessarily. Disney also partners with artists and other manufacturers to sell their products and create collaborations. You can find numerous products on Amazon as well as other independent sellers. Just be sure that they have the official Disney logo to avoid the knock-offs.

Is there a Disney Christmas tree?

A. While there may not be an official Christmas tree from Disney, you can find more than enough decorations and ornaments to create your own. Of course, there are plenty of Disney ornaments featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends. There are also Mickey Mouse string lights, Disney garland and even Mickey Mouse tree toppers.

Whatâ€™s the best Disney Christmas decor to buy?

Top Disney Christmas decor

Kurt Adler Mickey Mouse Santa Treetop with Bendable Arms

What you need to know: For those looking to deck out your Christmas tree fully in Disney ornaments, there is no better way to top it off than with a Mickey Mouse Santa tree topper.

What youâ€™ll love: This tree topper comes directly from Disneyâ€™s officially licensed merchandise. Mickey stands 10-inches tall and holds a candy cane with mouse ears. Heâ€™s dressed in a long Santa Claus outfit and hat and has bendable arms.

What you should consider: This tree topper does not light up in any way.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney Christmas decor for the money

Disney Mickey Mouse Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: This officially licensed Mickey Mouse stocking is the perfect addition to your familyâ€™s holiday mantle.

What youâ€™ll love: The Mickey Mouse stocking looks exactly like the iconic Disney character. It features a plush red base with a white fleece ridge and black Mickey ears at the top. It even includes Mickeyâ€™s famous buttons.

What you should consider: Mickey Mouseâ€™s face does not appear on this stocking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Enesco Disney Traditions Mickey & Friends Caroling

What you need to know: This is a classic Christmas figurine decoration thatâ€™s been updated to feature a cast of Disneyâ€™s most beloved characters.

What youâ€™ll love: Mickey Mouse is shown with Minnie Mouse decked in traditional Christmas outfits from the 1800s. Alongside the mice duo are Donald and Daisy Duck, as well as Pluto and Goofy.

What you should consider: This figuring does light app but will require two AA batteries that are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

