8 best decorative garden stakes

Decorative garden stakes can add charm to any indoor or outdoor space. Many also serve a practical purpose, such as supporting plants.

Which decorative garden stakes are best?

Decorative garden stakes are a great way to add creativity to any garden. Unlike traditional stakes, they come in different colors, shapes and designs, making them perfect for anyone who wants to add a touch of personality to their garden. Plus, they’re functional. You can use them to support and train plants, mark rows of different plant varieties and showcase different garden areas.

Purpose

No matter the design, garden stakes can do the following:

Support plants: Tall plants, especially those that bear fruit or have large, heavy flowers, tend to be top-heavy. Without support, the stem can bend and break. But with a garden stake, you can keep your plants upright until they’re strong enough to support their weight. This is also beneficial if you live somewhere with strong winds that would otherwise knock plants over.

By staking tall plants and small trees and tying the branches, you can encourage them to grow in the way you want. Create or mark rows: If you have a large or complex garden with several varieties of plants, you can use stakes to mark specific areas. This can help keep your garden organized. The stakes can also indicate if any plants are starting to creep into areas you don’t want them to grow.

How to use garden stakes

To use a garden stake, start by determining where you want to place it. It should be several inches away from the closest plant to avoid hitting roots. Next, hammer it about 6 inches into the ground. Pack in the dirt around it so it’s stable enough to stay in place on its own. Ideally, the stake should be 8 to 12 inches higher than the plant it is supporting. That way, it can continue to support the plant as it grows.

One or two stakes should be enough for most plants. Use garden twine, heavy-duty string or zip ties for extra support to secure the plant stalk to the stake. If you experience strong gusts in your area, add an extra stake.

Plants to stake

Plants that easily overproduce, shoot upward or are top-heavy can benefit from added support. These include:

Pole beans and peas

Tomatoes

Bell peppers

Watermelons and squash

Cucumbers

If you’re growing climbing plants, consider using trellises instead of stakes, as they can provide extra support.

Material

Decorative stakes for the garden usually consist of long-lasting materials that can withstand the elements, such as metal, wood or plastic.

Where to use

The great thing about decorative garden stakes is that they can still be used as an accent piece, even if you don’t need them for a practical purpose. They look great around many types of plants, including large bushy plants, ferns, trees and perennial flowers.

They’re also a creative addition to the following types of garden beds:

Raised garden beds : Raised garden beds usually rest in a wooden, metal or plastic frame lifted above the ground. Add a decorative stake every few plants or so for a creative touch.

: Raised garden beds usually rest in a wooden, metal or plastic frame lifted above the ground. Add a decorative stake every few plants or so for a creative touch. Container gardens : These usually rely on one or two types of potted plants. They’re also good for indoor gardening. A small stake can draw the eye to whatever you’re growing.

: These usually rely on one or two types of potted plants. They’re also good for indoor gardening. A small stake can draw the eye to whatever you’re growing. Outdoor gardens: Outdoor gardens grow directly in the ground and often require more support. They can be any size, so choose stakes accordingly.

Design

Similar to standard stakes, decorative ones have a pointed end that goes directly into the dirt. Some designs have two or more prongs instead of a single point.

In terms of design, these stakes are versatile. They come in nearly any shape and design, including plants or flowers, globes, birds or animals, fairies and geometric shapes.

Some are more translucent, while others have bold or vibrant colors or patterns. They can look semi-realistic, look cartoonish or come in abstract designs.

Size

There isn’t a set standard for how large or small decorative garden stakes should be. If you want something functional, go with a taller or wider stake that can support your plants. If you’re growing small plants or have a more compact garden bed, choose a smaller stake that doesn’t overwhelm the plants.

Other features

Some decorative stakes for the garden come with a small solar cell or panel that lights up after dark to give your garden a lovely glow. Others are designed to hold water, which can attract songbirds.

8 best decorative garden stakes

Juegoal Six-Pack Metal Yard Stakes Spring Decor

With an assortment of 15-inch decorative garden stakes ranging from hummingbirds to bees, this creative, colorful set is perfect for small gardens and large potted plants. They’re made from durable metal and made to last. They also have a spring that lets them move with the wind.

Sold by Amazon

Winston Porter Garden Stake

This 31-inch garden stake comes in green, clear and lavender and has a fantasy aesthetic. The solar crackle glass ball has a solar-powered light that adds a beautiful glow to plants at night.

Sold by Wayfair

Elcoho Black Cat Silhouette Garden Statues

These four cat-shaped stakes come in different sizes and poses, making them versatile for any garden. They are durable and remain upright even against strong winds.

Sold by Amazon

Hampton Bay Pink Solar Flamingo Garden Stake

This bright pink flamingo garden stake is cute and practical. It’s made from hand-painted glasses and durable metal. It stands at about 31 inches tall. The body is solar-powered and glows in the dark.

Sold by Home Depot

Exhart WindyWings Butterfly Plant Stake

These six ornamental garden stakes include either butterflies, dragonflies, birds or an assortment. They’re hand-painted and resistant to the wind, sun and water. Some of the butterflies come with springs, so they move when the wind hits them.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Latitude Run Ethereal Luster Filigree Garden Stake

This large stake is 6.5 inches wide and 35.5 inches tall. It uses a solar-powered LED light inside a glass ball, so it glows at night. It has a unique, open shape and goes well with fantasy-themed garden decor.

Sold by Wayfair

Westcharm Crowing Metal Rooster Weathervane

This brightly colored metal stake is shaped like a rooster and stands 48 inches tall. It can turn with the wind and points in all four cardinal directions, making it creative and functional.

Sold by Amazon

Charlton Home Ricketts Garden Stake

This garden stake looks similar to a fantasy-inspired water droplet. It comes in red, blue, yellow, green and light blue. It also has a solar panel that powers a small LED light. The metal base is resistant to ultraviolet light and fade-resistant.

Sold by Wayfair

