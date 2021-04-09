Dyson vacuums vs. Hoover vacuums: Which is better?

If noise is a concern for you, opt for a Dyson or Hoover canister vacuum. Canister vacuums usually operate more quietly than upright models.

Should I buy a Dyson or a Hoover vacuum?

When it comes to top-of-the-line vacuums, there are a few brands that top most lists. Dyson is known for its revolutionary technology, while Hoover has earned a solid reputation after nearly 100 years of vacuum manufacturing.

You really can’t go wrong with either brand, but choosing between Dyson and Hoover vacuums can be tricky. While both offer excellent performance and reliability, Dyson typically provides higher-end technology, making their vacuums truly state-of-the-art. Hoover provides greater versatility and value, with more affordable vacuum options to choose from.

Not sure how to choose? Take a closer look at Dyson and Hoover vacuum offerings to help you figure out which brand is right for your home.

Dyson vacuums

Dyson vacuums are known for their high-end technology, and they offer some of the most powerful suction of any vacuum available. They’re designed and tested to work on multiple surfaces, allowing you to clean your home from floor to ceiling with most models.

The brand offers four vacuum types: upright, canister, cordless and handheld. Dyson upright vacuums work well for cleaning large, open areas and removing embedded pet hair. Dyson canister models are also effective for large areas, but they’re lighter and easier to maneuver. A cordless Dyson gives you the freedom to move around your home without worrying about where outlets are located, though you do sacrifice suction power. If you need to clean your car or upholstery, a Dyson handheld is perfect for spot-cleaning.

All of Dyson’s vacuums are bagless, so they save you money on replacement bags. However, they usually have more filters that need to be cleaned or replaced. Pay attention to the size of the dustbin in any Dyson vacuum you’re considering to make sure you won’t need to empty it too often.

Dyson vacuum benefits

Thanks to their patented dual cyclone technology, Dyson vacuums provide superior suction. This technology uses centrifugal force from a series of spinning cones at the top of the dustbin to pull dirt and debris inside with great power.

Dyson upright vacuums feature a ball design for the cleaning head instead of small wheels like other vacuums, making it easier to maneuver around your home.

Some Dyson vacuums offer tangle-free turbines, so you can pick up all the hair your pet leaves behind without worrying about it getting tangled in your vacuum.

Some higher-end Dyson vacuums are filter-free because they feature oscillating rubber tips on the ends of the cyclone cones. The tips help filter even microscopic particles of dirt, eliminating the need for separate filters.

Dyson vacuum drawbacks

Dyson vacuums are some of the priciest on the market, making them a poor choice if you’re on a budget.

While they offer excellent suction power and filters to remove dirt and debris with ease, Dyson vacuums aren’t the best option if someone in your home suffers from allergies or asthma. They’re all bagless, so you may send dirt and allergens into the air when you empty the dustbin.

Top Dyson vacuums

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum

This powerful cordless vacuum offers 55% more suction than previous Dyson models, so it can pick up the smallest particles, including allergens, dander and bacteria. Its battery provides up to an hour of runtime, and the point-and-shoot mechanism makes emptying the dirt cup cleaner and easier.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum

One of Dyson’s more affordable cordless vacuums, this model does double-duty as both a stick vacuum and a hand vac. It features a low-profile head that fits under furniture and comes with a convenient docking station for charging the battery.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This is one of Dyson’s priciest cordless vacuums, but it’s also one of the most powerful. It features a high-torque cleaning head that automatically adjusts suction to clean all types of flooring, as well as whole-machine filtration to pick up 99.9% of particles.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond

Hoover vacuums

Since Hoover introduced its first vacuum in 1930, the brand has continued to expand its line, incorporating new technology and vacuum options. Their models aren’t as high-tech as Dyson, but the brand offers a wider range of options that may be a better fit for many budgets.

Hoover models include upright, canister, handheld and cordless vacuums. Thanks to their motorized or rolling brushes, Hoover upright vacuums are highly effective at deep-cleaning carpeting and work well for large spaces. The brand’s canister models feature a more lightweight design and allow you to easily clean corners, stairs and beneath furniture. Hoover cordless vacuums make it easy to clean anywhere in your home because there’s no cord to worry about, while handheld models are ideal for spot-cleaning anywhere in your home.

Hoover distinguishes itself from Dyson by offering both bagged and bagless vacuums. Bagless vacuums feature dirt cups to hold collected debris, so you don’t need to purchase replacement bags. If you have allergies or asthma, emptying a cup can send some dust and debris into the air, triggering a reaction. With a bagged model, you don’t have to worry about handling the dirt, making it an excellent option if you have allergy sufferers in your home.

Hoover vacuum benefits

Hoover offers more affordable vacuums, so they’re a good option if you’re on a budget.

Hoover bagged vacuums allow you to effectively deep clean your home without worrying about triggering your allergies when it’s time to empty the machine.

Some Hoover vacuums are Bluetooth-compatible, so you can use the connected app to tailor the vacuum’s performance to suit your cleaning needs.

Hoover vacuum drawbacks

While Hoover vacuums are highly reliable, they don’t offer the same suction power as Dyson vacuums. The lower suction power can make it difficult for Hoover vacuums to handle thick or high pile carpeting.

Top Hoover vacuums

Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Upright Vacuum

A bagless upright vacuum, this is one of Hoover’s most powerful models with three suction channels for better airflow. It offers a large-capacity dirt cup and includes a pet turbo tool to effectively get rid of pet hair.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Home Depot

Hoover WindTunnel T-Series Rewind Plus Bagless Upright Vacuum

A budget-friendly bagless option, this Hoover vacuum has a 25-foot retractable cord and includes an extension wand, upholstery brush and a crevice tool for plenty of cleaning versatility. It also has a HEPA filter that can trap up to 99.7% of dust, pollen and other allergens.

Sold by Amazon

Hoover Power Drive Pet Bagless Multi-Floor Upright Vacuum

Another bagless vacuum, this Hoover model has an extra-large capacity dirt cup, which saves you from having to empty it too often. It includes multipurpose pet tools and an enclosed HEPA filter to pick up pet hair and dander, making it ideal for pet owners.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Kohl’s

Should you get a Dyson vacuum or Hoover vacuum?

The answer to this really depends on your budget and cleaning needs. If you need a more affordable vacuum, you’ll have more options and likely get a better value from a Hoover vacuum. For someone who wants the most cleaning power and highest technology from their vacuum, you’ll be happier with a Dyson.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.