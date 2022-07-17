Best least painful lancing devices

Getting a diabetes diagnosis can be an overwhelming time. There are a lot of components to the condition that you need to understand. There are also daily and other regular tests and medications you’ll need to administer to yourself in order to maintain your health.

Lancing devices are part of the process of checking your blood glucose levels, which is essential to controlling the effects of your diabetes diagnosis.

What is a lancing device?

Lancing devices are basically made up of two different components: the lancet (which is the needle you’ll use to prick your skin) and the device itself. The device is used to launch the lancet into the skin to allow you to draw a very small blood sample. They usually look quite similar to a pen, but with a wider circumference.

Although lancets can be used separately, many people choose to use lancing devices. They’re typically quicker and less painful to use, making the overall process a lot easier. Lancing devices allow you to set the depth of the needle as it goes into your skin, so you’re getting consistency with your regular lancing process. Many lancing devices also allow you to adjust the depth of the skin pricking.

Cam-driven

Cam-driven lancing devices allow you to insert multiple lancets at one time. Then, every time you use the lancing device to prick your finger, you simply turn the cam to use a fresh lancet. This is particularly convenient for people who regularly use lancing devices on the go, as you don’t have to store the lancing device and lancets separately when traveling.

Spring-loaded

Spring-loaded versions of the device only allow you to load one lancet at a time. The benefit of using a spring-loaded lancet is that some of them are suitable for use in areas other than your finger. So, if you prefer to prick the skin in another part of the body, a spring-loaded lancing device is the preferable option.

How to use a lancing device correctly

Step 1: Choose your preferred lancet type

It makes sense to want the smallest, thinnest needle possible for lancing. After all, they’re far less likely to be painful. Unfortunately, lancets that are too small or thin may not pierce through thicker skin. If they’re too short, you might not get a blood droplet from the puncture.

Finding the right lancet type for your skin will likely be a case of trial and error.

Step 2: Get prepared

Make sure your hands are washed before you prepare or use the lancing device.

Take your lancet and load it into the lancing device. If you’re using a cam-driven lancet, you probably just need to turn the barrel to a new lancet.

Step 3: Select the correct depth

Again, this might take a little trial and error. Start at the lowest depth setting on your lancing device. If this provides you with an ample drop of blood, then that’s fine. If not, you may need to slowly increase the depth on the lancing device until you have a sufficient blood drop to test your glucose levels.

Step 4: Use the lancing device

Once you’ve selected the depth, apply the tip of the lancing device to the surface of your skin, usually on the finger. Most lancing devices have a button right at the top of the pen-like shape. Once you press this button, the lancet will be launched into the skin.

Draw the lancing device back to retract the lancet out of your skin. You may need to squeeze your skin a little to encourage a blood droplet.

Best least painful lancing devices to buy

AUVON Lancing Device & Twist Lancets with Less Pain Design

This spring-loaded lancing device is very simple to use. It’s designed to reduce the vibration and movement of the lancet needle for a more straightforward pricking which, in turn, reduces any painful sensations associated with it.

Active Forward Microlet Lancing Device

With 100 30-gauge lancets, this device is spring-loaded and gets the job over with as quickly and painlessly as possible. The 30-gauge needles are strong but thin to reduce discomfort and pain.

CareTouch Adjustable Lancing Device

You can use this lancing device on your finger or elsewhere on the body. Ten different depth levels are provided so you can adjust to settings that are most comfortable for you.

Accu-Chek FastClix Lancing Device

This cam-driven lancing device can hold six lancets at a time, perfect for those who need to use the device while out and about. The built-in counter shows how many lancets you have left at any time.

Genteel Plus Painless Lancing Device

You can use this lancing device on the palm, which is often less sore than fingers. The spring-loaded device incorporates suction technology to draw the blood out, so you won’t have to prick multiple times or squeeze the skin.

