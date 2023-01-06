Which infrared heating pad is best?

Heating pads are a great item to have on hand for both comfort during the colder months and their therapeutic properties. Infrared heating pads are even better than standard heating pads, penetrating the skin more deeply for more significant healing effects.

Many people swear by infrared heating pads to help manage pain and stiffness. The UTK Jade and Tourmaline Heating Pad is a versatile, mid-sized heating pad that eases pain and soreness and is easy to use.

What to know before you buy an infrared heating pad

Heat therapy

Heat therapy can be useful for everything from back pain and muscle strain to chronic pain and severe injuries. On the most basic level, applying heat to an area of the body increases blood flow, speeding up healing and bringing more proteins and oxygen to the area.

It can also help with stiffness and range of motion. Heat therapy can also be useful in conjunction with medication or other treatments.

Infrared heat

Most standard heating pads can help with surface-level pain. Infrared heat differs because it penetrates more deeply into the body and provides longer-lasting pain relief. Infrared heat is also known as radiant heat, meaning it’s diffused, using solid objects to generate and emit heat into the body.

What to look for in a quality infrared heating pad

Stones and crystals

Though not important to everyone, many die-hard users of infrared heating pads swear by the inclusion of stones and crystals — often jade, tourmaline or amethyst — which allegedly emit negative ions and have unique restorative properties.

Including these stones can drive up the cost of the heating pad, but there are many different stone options available. Fans of crystal and stone healing claim that they increase circulation and lymph flow when combined with infrared heat and cancel out the supposedly negative electromagnetic frequencies present in electrical objects.

Size

Heating pads range in size from very small pads intended for use on one part of the body to heating pads large enough for a full-grown adult (or two) to stretch out on. Most people find mid-sized pads to be the most useful, as they’re large enough for the back or torso but still small enough to be moved easily and not so heavy.

Very large heating pads are generally of limited utility to all but the most die-hard of heat-therapy users. Small pads can be especially good to travel with and are good for those who only plan on using them on a small area of the body and want to spend less.

Portability

Many infrared heating pads, particularly smaller ones, come with carrying handles or cases so they can be taken on the go. Larger pads rarely have this functionality, but it can be convenient.

How much you can expect to spend on an infrared heating pad

Infrared heating pads aren’t cheap. Expect to spend $50-$250 for a standard-sized, quality heating pad and up to over $1,000 for very large heating pads with special features and add-ons, like more precious stones.

Infrared heating pad FAQ

Is it safe to use an infrared heating pad?

A. Generally speaking, yes. Infrared pads often allow for higher temperatures than standard heating pads, and any heat therapy can come with some dangers and difficulties. It’s important not to overuse heat therapy. This can be hard on the body and even dangerous. Most infrared pads come with a controller that allows the user to control the heat setting and an automatic shut-off function.

What’s the best infrared heating pad to buy?

Top infrared heating pad

UTK Jade and Tourmaline Heating Pad

What you need to know: This versatile infrared heating pad is studded with jade and tourmaline stones. It has an easy-to-use controller with a built-in memory function.

What you’ll love: Reviewers love the warm, penetrating heat and found that the pad helped heal their aches and pains. It comes with a carrying case for easy transport.

What you should consider: Some reviewers concerned about electromagnetic frequency found that the heating pad is not EMF-free as it claims to be. The stones on the surface mean it’s not as comfortable to sit or lean on as others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top infrared heating pad for the money

HealthyLine Heating Pad

What you need to know: This affordable infrared heating pad has jade and tourmaline. It claims to have a measured negative ion level.

What you’ll love: It gets very hot and comes at a lower price than other similar heating pads.

What you should consider: Some users found it to be less durable than comparable heating pads. The stones are on the large side and can make it difficult to roll or bend.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Thermotex Far-Infrared Heating Pad

What you need to know: This soft, comfortable infrared heating pad uses a carbon fiberglass mat rather than stones for a slightly different infrared heating pad experience.

What you’ll love: It can easily be wrapped around parts of the body and is more soft and comfortable than heating pads that use stones.

What you should consider: The heat setting is not adjustable and has no automatic shut-off, making it much less versatile than many other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

