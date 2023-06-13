GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Father’s Day is Sunday, and it falls during Men’s Health Month — a reminder of the importance of men’s health and well-being.

News 8 spoke with Shanthi Appelo, a registered dietician with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, about some self-care tips for dads.

Appelo said self-care can be defined as taking the time to do things for yourself that support both your physical and mental health.

She said self-care can mean things like fitting in physical activity, eating healthy or finding things that are relaxing for you to do.

According to Appelo, it’s important for families to talk to fathers about self-care activities and products that will help them.