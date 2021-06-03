Best sunglasses for every activity

Sunglasses have been around for 2,000 years. One of their earliest forms was created by the Inuit, who used animal bone, leather and wood to protect their eyes from the harsh glare of the sun reflecting off the snow.

The best sunglasses for any activity

Summer is here, and the world is opening up again. After being cooped up inside for a year, everyone is itching to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

Whether you plan to hit the beach, improve your swing on the golf course or spend the day out on the ocean, the right pair of sunglasses can complement a good outfit, but that’s only half the benefit.

According to the CDC, “Sunglasses protect your eyes from UV rays and reduce the risk of cataracts. They also protect the tender skin around your eyes from sun exposure.”

However, not just any pair of sunglasses will do. Different styles and brands are made specifically for various activities, so how you plan to spend your time outside should influence the type of sunglasses you purchase. With so many options on the market, where do you start?

What to consider before purchasing sunglasses

Price

If bargain hunting, you can find quality glasses for as little as $15, but if looking for the best of the best that are also stylish, durable and will last, be prepared to spend $200 or more.

UV Protection

People need to protect their eyes from harmful UV rays. The Mayo Clinic recommends that you purchase sunglasses that block 99-100 percent of UVA and UVB rays and screen out 75-90 percent visible light.

Polarization

Simply put, polarized glasses help reduce glare off polarized surfaces, such as water, roadways and snow. So, if you plan to engage in the types of activities where glare will be a potential issue, make sure the glasses you purchase are polarized.

Accessories

Remember that you won’t always be wearing your sunglasses, so you want to protect them when they aren’t on your head by storing them in your case. You can even purchase a handy case and clip holder for your car.

And if you’re going to be out on the water, hiking at altitude or braving elements that make it easy for your glasses to fall off, consider a strap to secure them in place.

Best sunglasses for fishing

Field & Stream FS2 Polarized Sunglasses

Efficiently priced, this is one of the best pairs of sunglasses for water-based activities. These shades are built for sports and the sea. They feature polarized lenses to reduce glare and enhance overall comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Dicks Sporting Goods

INFI Fishing Polarized Sunglasses

These imported German TAC polarized mirrored lenses are ideal for fishing. The lightweight and comfortable design are perfect for long days on the dock or boat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

MALIDAK Polarized Floating Sunglasses

The unbreakable TPX material and new-tech hollow design allow these glasses to float on the water without sinking. They are cost-effective, and the specialized construction makes these a top option for kayaking, paddleboarding and other sea activities.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

Best sunglasses for golf

Tifosi Veloce Regular Interchangeable Wrap Sunglasses

These glasses are lightweight and durable, a perfect option for golfers who don’t want to break the bank. They have no lower rims to obstruct your view, so they will allow you to keep your aim on point.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Maui Jim Baby Beach Aviator Sunglasses

The PolarizedPlus 2 technology and the patented multi-layer design will help eliminate all glare. They are made from three rare-earth elements to maximize the transmission of the colors your eyes see naturally. If looking to pay for quality, these glasses should be at the top of your list.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best sunglasses for men and women

Warby Parker Morgan Mesa Tortoise

Stylish and durable, with round lenses that ooze academic charm.

Where to buy: Sold by Warby Parker

Warby Parker Durand Whiskey Tortoise

If you can’t choose between square or round, this Warby Parker Durand option is a perfect mix of both. These are available in medium, wide or extra wide to fit any face.

Where to buy: Sold by Warby Parker

Liingo Eyewear Newport

Need to purchase blue light prescription sunglasses? Liingo is your one-stop shop. Protect your eyes with polarized tinted lenses. Feel free to add your prescription or select blank lenses. Either way, the lenses come free.

Where to buy: Sold by Lingo Eyewear

Zenni Eyewear Black Square

Available for both men and women, this modern square-style frame is both a stylish option and a good bang for your buck. This top-seller is constructed with hypoallergenic plastic.

Where to Buy: Sold by Zenni Optical

Best sunglasses for walking or hiking

Oakley Men’s Flak 2.0 XL Rectangular Sunglasses

The Oakley name has always been synonymous with athletics, and this model is no exception. The Unobtainium ear-socks grip the side of your head to help you handle a steep incline, while the trademarked SI Half Jacket 2.0 gives you the option to swap out your lenses depending on the light.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

YesGlasses Black Grandpa Oversized Geometric Gradient Sunglasses

Take the trail by storm in these ultra-chic vintage frames. The thin frame and unique shape will turn heads, while the lightweight, comfortable fit and top-notch UV protection allow you to navigate the trails with ease.

Where to Buy: Sold by Yes Glasses

Best sunglasses for driving

Fiore “Fit-over” Sunglasses

There is no worse feeling than when you go to grab your sunglasses when driving only to realize that you’re still wearing your glasses. These sunglasses “fit over” your reading or prescription glasses, saving you the cost of what could be expensive prescription sunglasses.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

Initially designed in 1973 for aviation, and made iconic in the 1980s by Tom Cruise in Top Gun, the aviator style is a timeless look. Made with exceptional quality, these were built for performance and comfort. They were created for flying but are ideal for driving.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

Best high-end sunglasses

Prada 56MM Cat Eye Sunglasses

Since 1913, Prada has been known for its cutting-edge style, and these glasses fit the mold. The concept and structure go beyond trends to serve a practical purpose. These solid lenses were made in Italy and have 100 percent UV protection.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon and Saks Fifth Avenue

Dior DiorClub V1U Visor

A non-conventional approach to sun protection, this designer translucent gray visor protects your eyes from harmful UV rays. It may look like you’re ready to strut down the runway, but this visor is constructed with an elastic and rubber structure that is ideal for both casual and athletic use.

Where to buy: Sold by Bloomingdale

