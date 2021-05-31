Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Michigan
National
Target 8
To The Point
Top Stories
Study blames climate change for 37% of global heat deaths
Top Stories
Why bees are so important for humans
Video
Top Stories
Mural honors Detroit public workers who died from COVID-19
Kentucky men returned for burial 80 years after Pearl Harbor
Win $2,000 and a Nintendo Switch Lite for playing video games for 21 hours
Cubs player’s dad beats cancer, will attend every game his son pitches
Video
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Watching The Skies
Ask Ellen
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Tokyo Olympics
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
Video Game News
Top Stories
Cubs player’s dad beats cancer, will attend every game his son pitches
Video
Top Stories
West Michigan’s Abdelkader honored to lead Team USA
Video
Whitecaps record 6-game sweep; bats lead team to first place
Video
Osaka wins French Open, fined $15K for skipping conference
Skubal leads Tigers to win, rare sweep of Yankees
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Hotel District Series
Virtual Home Show
Contests
Community
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
News, Weather & School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Backpacks
The best commuter backpack 2021