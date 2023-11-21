Amazon drops great deals on Apple products ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is just days away, but there’s no need to wait until after Thanksgiving to start shopping — many retailers have already launched their Black Friday deals online. That includes Apple, which just dropped a ton of great sales on Amazon ahead of the big day.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or getting a jump on finding great gifts for the holiday season, this is a great time to buy — Apple products are as much as 51% off on Amazon, and sale prices are rarely, if ever, seen. Now is a great time to shop for an iPad, a new Apple Watch or a MacBook Air with AppleCare on Amazon. These sales may not last long, and who knows when we’ll see prices this low again.

Don’t miss these early Black Friday sales on Apple products on Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) Wi-Fi 64GB

As Apple puts it, the 10th generation iPad is “great for the things you do every day.” Its redesigned screen gives it more display area than previous models, which means more room for streaming movies and TV shows, playing games, drawing, writing, surfing the web and more.

Apple Watch Series 9 with AppleCare

Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the most powerful Apple Watches ever made, with advanced health, safety and activity features like blood oxygen monitoring, instant ECGs, sleep stage tracking, notifications for irregular heart rhythms and more.

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop

Need to upgrade your laptop? The 2020 MacBook Air is equipped with Apple’s M1 chip, delivering nearly four times faster performance than previous models while using less computing power. At under $900 for Black Friday, it’s a great deal on a powerful machine.

Beats Studio Pro – Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones

Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones are the highest quality headphones Apple has, with active noise canceling, lossless audio, up to 40 hours of battery life and compatibility with both Apple and Android devices.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

For a version of Apple’s headphones that goes over your ears, these are wireless and noise canceling, with transparency mode and personalized spatial audio, and they come in five fun colors to match your iPhone.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds

Apple’s AirPods Pro are small and lightweight yet pack impressive noise cancellation (with adaptive audio so you can customize how you listen based on your ear shape and the ambient noise in your surroundings). They charge fast and wirelessly, too.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds

For more affordable AirPods, the original version still has some impressive tech — high-quality sound, easy pairing with Apple products, Siri built-in and 24 hours of battery life — and for Black Friday, they’re a great deal at under $80.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Never lose your purse, luggage or keys again. Apple AirTags lets you use the FindMy app to locate your belongings once you’ve paired them with a tag, and this 4-pack is 19% off — only $79.99 — for Black Friday.

