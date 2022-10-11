This year, Amazon surprised its Prime members with a second 48-hour sale called the Prime Early Access Sale. Weâ€™ve noticed that, as in years past, the company is offering huge discounts on smart home gear, such as the Echo Show 8 and Amazon Smart Plugs, as well as other personal essentials, including the Conair Hair Dryer by Leandro Limited and Crest 3D Teeth-Whitening Strips.

We’ve compiled a list of the best deals on everyday essentials. To help you quickly navigate to the products you need most, we’ve organized this list into seven sections: trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.

Deal availability/pricing are always subject to change. BestReviews will be updating this roundup several times through the duration of Prime Day. We recommend checking back throughout the duration of the event as we add more worthwhile bargains. Updated: October 11, 3 a.m. PT

Air fryers, Panasonic beard trimmers and other trending deals

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven: 25% off

An air fryer is a game-changing countertop appliance. You can use it to cook up your favorite comfort foods in just a few minutes. Best of all, you’ll be using less oil. The Instant Vortex Plus is a versatile model that offers a broad range of cooking features.

JBL Reflect Aero TWS: 33% off

JBL Reflect Aero earbuds are essential accessories that help you stay motivated during the toughest workouts. The Smart Ambient automatically adjusts noise cancellation levels to eliminate audio distractions while keeping you alert to your surroundings. Now is a great time to get these trending earbuds because they are so deeply discounted for the Prime Early Access Sale.

Fire HD 8 Essentials Bundle: 44% off

When you are creative, you need a tool that is as versatile as your mind. The Fire HD is a top-performing tablet that is adaptable to your needs. It has super-fast processing, an abundance of on-board storage and vivid graphics.

Panasonic Cordless Men’s Beard Trimmer: 27% off

Facial hair can look sloppy in just one day. To keep it crisp, no matter what your style, you need a high-quality razor. The Panasonic cordless trimmer delivers a smooth shave that won’t irritate your face. Itâ€™s easy to clean and currently available at a sizable discount.

Dekala Sunrise Alarm Clock : 39% off

Waking up can be rough â€” especially with a blaring alarm clock that startles you from a blissful sleep. With the Dekala Sunrise clock, you can wake up naturally to the soft glow of an artificial dawn and begin your day with serenity.

Ring video doorbells, Anker portable chargers and other tech and electronics deals

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5: 56% off

If you’ve ever had a stranger show up at your door, you know how uncomfortable that can make you feel. With the Ring Echo Show 5, you can see who is on the other side and communicate without ever opening the door and making yourself vulnerable. The peace of mind this model offers is priceless. Since it is currently on sale, that makes it an even greater value.

Echo Dot Smart Speaker: 55% off

Without an assistant that listens to you, you cannot get the most out of your smart home. Amazon’s Alexa devices are reliable tech that puts you in control. The Echo Dot is one of the most popular models in the company’s line, and it is designed to make your life easier.

GRV Smart Watch for iOS and Android: 32% off

Watches are becoming more and more essential to your overall health. The GRV Smart Watch monitors your heart rate, senses oxygen levels in your blood and more. Your doctor may even recommend you purchase one. Since this model is discounted during the Prime Early Access Sale, it’s a great time to put the focus on your health.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: 24% off

If you had to get rid of every tech device you owned but one, chances are, you’d keep your phone. That shows how important this versatile gadget is in your life. With that being the case, you want to be sure you get the best. The Samsung Galaxy Z will not let you down. It gives you everything you need in one compact device.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini: 23% off

Not everyone wants a smart home. However, we could all use a little convenience. If all you want is control over a single, hard-to-reach light or you want to turn on the fan without getting up, the Kasa Smart Plug is the device to get.

Boots, Swarovski jewelry and other apparel and accessories deals

Silentcare Mens Winter Mid-Calf Snow Boot: 18% off

As winter approaches, you need to keep your feet warm. These snow boots are not only great for colder weather, but they add a great accent to nearly any ensemble. Strut comfortably through any season with this stylish option.

Aloodor Sweatsuit for Women: 20% off

Comfort is a priority when it comes to casual wear. And there are few items that are more comfortable than this two-piece sweatsuit. Whether movie night involves a trip to the theater or a snuggle on the couch, these are the sweats you want to wear.

Koolaburra by Ugg Short Fashion Boot: 28%

If your feet are uncomfortable, your whole body can suffer. That is why it is essential to have supportive footwear. These Ugg boots are not only comfortable, but they are stylish too, so you can wear them in nearly any situation.

Swarovski Sunshine Jewelry Collection Clear Crystals Earrings: 43% off

It’s the little things that complete a look. With these Swarovski earrings, you can take your fashion game to the next level. They are sophisticated and cost less than you would expect for such an attention-getting accessory.

Silver Jeans Co. Men’s Zac Straight Leg Jeans: 69% off

Pants can be the most overlooked item in your wardrobe. You purchase what fits but aren’t always particularly concerned with how they complement your body. These Silver Jeans Co. pants have a flattering silhouette and a comfortable fit. You’ll truly look as good as you feel.

Instant Pots, Hamilton Beach blenders and other home and kitchen deals

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: 24% off

The Instant Pot is a versatile countertop appliance that can make anything from brisket to yogurt. All it takes is a tap or two, and you’ll have a dish with robust, mouth-watering flavor. The best news is, this model is currently available at a huge savings.

Marco Almond Japanese Stainless Steel Knives Set: 28% off

Every knife serves a different purpose. A serrated edge has a completely different function than a razor-sharp blade. To safely accomplish all your cutting tasks, you need a comprehensive set. The Marco Almond set is one that will go above and beyond your expectations.

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender: 39% off

A blender is a quick way to make a healthy, drinkable meal. To get the best one, you need power and control. The Hamilton blender offers both of those features and more, which is why it is a top-of-the-line model.

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus: 32%

A hand mixer is OK for the casual cook. But if you love baking and cooking, you’ll want to step up to a versatile stand mixer. The Kitchenaid stand mixer gives you power, convenience and hands-free operation so you can multitask.

Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 Vegetable Slicer: 40% off

You spend more time prepping food than you do eating it. To cut down on the pregame activities and get right to the main event, you’ll want to get a top-quality vegetable chopper. The Mueller has all the essential features that can streamline your kitchen time.

Tree trimmers, Greenworks lawn mowers and other lawn and garden deals

Corona Tools DualLINK Extendable Tree Trimmer: 34% off

A string trimmer is the garden tool that gives your lawn a crisp look that makes it the envy of the neighborhood. The Corona Tools Tree Trimmer not only functions as a tree trimmer, but it edges as well, making it one of the most essential tools in lawn care.

Scotts Outdoor Power Tools Push Lawn Sweeper: 15% off

If you have a lawn, patio or yard you need a way to easily rake and clean debris. The best models, like this Scotts Lawn Sweeper, will have the size and lightweight design you need to get the job done. The bells and whistles found on this popular model are highly desirable.

BEI & Hong Mini Cordless Chainsaw: 30% off

A chainsaw is an extremely useful bit of outdoor equipment that can help you clear overgrown trees and brush and construct outdoor furniture. The BEI & Hong mini chainsaw is easy to hold and maneuver around any size task.

MaxWorks Compost Bin Tumbler: 20% off

When it comes to your yard, a composter is the tool that turns trash into treasure. All those clippings and debris and even scraps from the kitchen can be turned into food for your soil and garden with the MaxWorks compost tumbler. Today, you can get this popular model at a deep discount, which makes it even more desirable.

SnapFresh Leaf Blower: 30% off

Fall is here. The leaves have created a blanket that can suffocate your grass. The quickest solution is to blow those leaves into tidy piles so they can be mulched or removed. The SnapFresh leaf blower has the power to do just that, so your lawn will thrive in the spring.

Joeys Garden Expandable Garden Hose: 37% off

A hose is arguably the most versatile and affordable piece of outdoor equipment that you can own. It is suitable for everything from nurturing your lawn to cleaning your deck. The Joeys Garden hose is a durable model that offers compact storage when not in use.

Greenworks Cordless Lawn Mower: 20% off

If you have a lawn, you need a lawn mower. The best models, like this Greenworks mower, will have the size and power you need to get the job done. The bells and whistles found on this popular model are highly desirable.

Vigbody bikes, Gaiam yoga gear and other sports and fitness equipment deals

Vigbody Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: 33% off

Who needs a gym membership when you have a Vigbody bike? This popular exercise bike has the workouts and range of resistance that will keep you engaged and pedaling toward your fitness goals. Thanks to Amazon Prime, you can get it at a wallet-friendly price.

Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat: 44% off

A yoga mat isn’t just for yoga. You can use it to perform a wide range of exercises. The Gaiam yoga mat is thick enough to provide suitable cushioning and traction, which means you can focus on getting the most out of your workout.

Living Fit Resistance Loop Exercise Bands: 20% off

Resistance bands are a low-impact way to build muscle. They can dramatically increase the intensity of nearly any workout so you can reap the maximum rewards. This Living Fit set contains bands of varied resistance to accommodate your fitness level.

Fitpolo Fitness Tracker Smart Watch: 36% off

The Fitpolo fitness tracker is like having a personal coach training you to be your best every day. It monitors important fitness metrics, such as heart rate and activity levels, so you can achieve your fitness goals.

Darkrun Muscle Massage Gun: 74% off

After your workout, you will have some minor aches and pains. This is normal. It means you pushed your body enough to see benefits. The Darkrun massage gun increases blood flow to nurture and heal your muscles so you can have gain without the pain.

Haus Laboratories lipsticks, Urban Decay mascaras and other health and beauty deals

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon: 67% off

Lipstick should not only coat your lips and remain vibrant throughout the day, but the best options, like Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga, also moisturize.

Derma E Advanced Peptides and Collagen Moisturizer: 53% off

Moisturizer is the secret ingredient that keeps you looking your best. Derma E gives your skin everything it needs. It fortifies, nourishes and moisturizes to keep your skin healthy and smooth.

Head & Shoulders Tea Tree Oil Dandruff Shampoo: 30% off

The wrong shampoo can damage your hair. You want to make sure that the formula you choose is right for your needs. Head & Shoulders is gentle enough to use every day. It helps repair damage and restore luster.

Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara: 40% off

It’s hard to find a great mascara. You want to add length and thickness without looking clumpy, and you want something that is long-lasting and nourishes your lashes to keep them healthy. Urban Decay Perversion does all of that and more. It is a brand that is formulated to satisfy.

Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm: 30% off

A good lip balm does two things: It moisturizes your lips, and it stays on. Mario Badescu’s lip balm does both of these things exceptionally well. With the deep discounts available during this Prime Early Access Sale, you might want to pick up a few so you can protect your lips all year-round.

