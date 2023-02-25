Microsoft’s deals with Nintendo and Nvidia explained and how they affect Call of Duty

How will the latest Microsoft deals affect everyone’s favorite FPS?

Call of Duty, one of the world’s most popular first-person shooter games, has traditionally only been available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The game requires fast reaction times, and players are disadvantaged if their system lags. For this reason, gamers were surprised when Microsoft announced the newest Call of Duty game would release on Nintendo systems the same day as Xbox and PlayStation.

As part of the announcement, Microsoft also revealed that Call of Duty will be available on Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service. Still, the question remains, why is Microsoft doing this, and what does it mean for the popular FPS game?

Why is the Microsoft deal with Nintendo and Nvidia happening?

On January 18, 2022, Microsoft announced its plan to acquire Activision Blizzard. The $68.7 billion deal would include ownership of some of the world’s most popular gaming franchises, such as World of Warcraft, Candy Crush, Overwatch and Call of Duty. The deal was quickly met by regulatory opposition, as the European Commission announced an official investigation. Soon after, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it sought to block the purchase. Per Holly Vedova, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, “Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals.”

In October 2022, rumors began circulating that Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO, Jim Ryan, flew to the EU headquarters to voice concerns about Microsoft’s planned acquisition. Microsoft maintains that it offered Sony a deal, ensuring Call of Duty would be available on PlayStation, but they refused the offer.

Many believe the Nvidia and Nintendo deals allow Microsoft to show regulators they don’t intend to make Activision Blizzard’s titles exclusive to Microsoft consoles. Additionally, it may be a way to pressure Sony into a similar deal.

At a recent Brussels press conference, Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said, “We haven’t yet reached an agreement with Sony; I hope we will. I walk around with an envelope that contains the definitive agreement that we sent to Sony 2 days before

Christmas. I’m ready to sign it at any time. And if Sony doesn’t like the words, we’re ready to sit down and pull out a pen or a version of Microsoft Word and its cut-and-paste features.”

What does the deal mean for Call of Duty?

According to Microsoft, the commitment means the popular FPS game will be available on more consoles indefinitely. Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, recently stated, “It’s not about at some point I pull the rug underneath PlayStation 7’s legs, and it’s ‘ahaha you just didn’t write the contract long enough.”

The tech behemoth’s announcement claims the same-day Nintendo release will have “full feature and content parity.” However, it’s unlikely the game will feel the same. The Nintendo Switch isn’t meant to handle expansive games with high-res graphics. It’s nearly 7 years old, and the average Nintendo Switch game takes up around 10GB. On the other hand, Call of Duty games are known to take up massive amounts of space. After several updates, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War required over 200GB of space on the PS5.

