Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Top Stories
Multiple dog food brands recalled over substance that could harm your pet
Video
Top Stories
‘Welcome home’: Evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to US
Top Stories
Do I need to get tested for COVID if I’m vaccinated?
Tupelo Honey uses biscuits to give back to employees
Video
3-decade tradition: Mini golf event honoring son returns
Cabrera 2 HRs and Mize solid for Tigers in win over O’s
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Watching The Skies
Ask Ellen
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Tokyo Olympics
Michigan Sports Scores
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
High School Preps
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
Top Stories
Cabrera 2 HRs and Mize solid for Tigers in win over O’s
Top Stories
West Michigan roots for Olympians Alex Rose and Rhyan White
Detroit Pistons grab Cade Cunningham at No. 1 in NBA draft
SEC invites Oklahoma and Texas to join conference — in 2025
W MI mental health group prepares HS football coaches to help students
Video
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Hotel District Series
Virtual Home Show
Contests
Community
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
BestReviews
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
News, Weather & School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Clocks
The best clock radio